Author Anthony Williams’ New Book, "Desperate Gamble," is the Story of a War Brewing and the Unlikely Alliance That Will Hopefully Help Win It
Recent release “Desperate Gamble,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthony Williams, is the story of an elite group tasked with finding the missing dwarves before an all out war breaks out amongst the kingdom.
New York, NY, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Williams has completed his new book, “Desperate Gamble”: a gripping story that follows J’Tu, an elite elf warrior, leading an even more elite group of humans and elves, a mixed group that has many tensions over the years, but everyone must put aside their differences so that they can find the dwarves and face the mounting threat of the orcs.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anthony Williams’ thrilling tale puts J’Tu in command of this diverse group of warriors, hoping to foster an uneasy truce hundreds of years in the making, but through the dangerous lands and difficult situations, J’Tu has allies on the team to ensure that this doesn’t become a suicide mission.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Desperate Gamble” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
