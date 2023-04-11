Author Eric Chambers’s New Book, "The Hip Hop Adventures of Blastboy," Follows a Boombox Boy Who Faces Off Against Discrimination and the Neighborhood Bully of Jazztopia
Recent release “The Hip Hop Adventures of Blastboy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric Chambers, is the captivating story of a young boombox boy named Blastboy who wishes to discover new types of music. When he becomes entranced by the jazz found in Jazztopia, he is denied entry and turned away because of his hip-hop music and must overcome adversities in order to succeed in his goal.
Bronx, NY, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric Chambers, an artist, author, and hip-hop activist, has completed his new book, “The Hip Hop Adventures of Blastboy”: a touching story of acceptance and overcoming bully and discrimination that follows a young boombox who heads off to find new types of music to appreciate, but is turned away while trying to appreciate jazz in a new neighborhood.
Author Eric Chambers holds a BA in Fine Arts and an MA in Art Education. He loves being a public-school art teacher and fine artist, as well as a hip-hop activist. Even while he’s teaching his students about a wide range of art movements from abstract, realism, surrealism, expressionism, etc., he always finds a way to incorporate hip-hop culture and history into his lesson plans. He also has several paintings on exhibition at the Universal Hip-Hop Museum.
“One day the charming Boombox Boy known as Blastboy ventures out of the Boogie Down in search of different types of music to appreciate,” shares Chambers. “While on his quest, he’s drawn to the melodic sounds inside of Jazztopia, the hottest jazz spot in the neighborhood of Bebopville.
“From the moment Blastboy enters Jazztopia, he finds himself in several sticky situations ranging from having his hippity-hoppity music being rejected by the club’s grouchy owner, Gramps O’ Phone, to having to fight off Doombox, the mean and hungry neighborhood bully. The big question is, will he fail or prevail in the face of these adversities placed in front of him while in Jazztopia?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Chambers’s engaging tale is a fantastic yet powerful children’s story designed to raise social awareness with themes of bullying, rejection, discrimination, and acceptance written in a manner young readers can grasp. With vibrant artwork to help bring Chambers’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “The Hip Hop Adventures of Blastboy” and want to revisit its poignant and meaningful message over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Hip Hop Adventures of Blastboy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Eric Chambers holds a BA in Fine Arts and an MA in Art Education. He loves being a public-school art teacher and fine artist, as well as a hip-hop activist. Even while he’s teaching his students about a wide range of art movements from abstract, realism, surrealism, expressionism, etc., he always finds a way to incorporate hip-hop culture and history into his lesson plans. He also has several paintings on exhibition at the Universal Hip-Hop Museum.
“One day the charming Boombox Boy known as Blastboy ventures out of the Boogie Down in search of different types of music to appreciate,” shares Chambers. “While on his quest, he’s drawn to the melodic sounds inside of Jazztopia, the hottest jazz spot in the neighborhood of Bebopville.
“From the moment Blastboy enters Jazztopia, he finds himself in several sticky situations ranging from having his hippity-hoppity music being rejected by the club’s grouchy owner, Gramps O’ Phone, to having to fight off Doombox, the mean and hungry neighborhood bully. The big question is, will he fail or prevail in the face of these adversities placed in front of him while in Jazztopia?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Chambers’s engaging tale is a fantastic yet powerful children’s story designed to raise social awareness with themes of bullying, rejection, discrimination, and acceptance written in a manner young readers can grasp. With vibrant artwork to help bring Chambers’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “The Hip Hop Adventures of Blastboy” and want to revisit its poignant and meaningful message over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Hip Hop Adventures of Blastboy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories