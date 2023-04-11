Author Eric Chambers’s New Book, "The Hip Hop Adventures of Blastboy," Follows a Boombox Boy Who Faces Off Against Discrimination and the Neighborhood Bully of Jazztopia

Recent release “The Hip Hop Adventures of Blastboy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric Chambers, is the captivating story of a young boombox boy named Blastboy who wishes to discover new types of music. When he becomes entranced by the jazz found in Jazztopia, he is denied entry and turned away because of his hip-hop music and must overcome adversities in order to succeed in his goal.