Author Rev. C. C. Henry, Sr.’s New Book, “Something to Know,” is a Faith-Based Read Encouraging One to Give Back to God and Work to Stay in His Divine Image

Recent release “Something to Know,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rev. C. C. Henry, Sr., explores how all are either made in God's Holy image or Adam's sinful nature and must actively work towards being in God's divine graces by washing themselves free of sin through Christ. Through accepting Christ and giving back to the Lord, readers will discover a bounty of blessings that await them.