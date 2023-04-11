Author Rev. C. C. Henry, Sr.’s New Book, “Something to Know,” is a Faith-Based Read Encouraging One to Give Back to God and Work to Stay in His Divine Image
Recent release “Something to Know,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rev. C. C. Henry, Sr., explores how all are either made in God's Holy image or Adam's sinful nature and must actively work towards being in God's divine graces by washing themselves free of sin through Christ. Through accepting Christ and giving back to the Lord, readers will discover a bounty of blessings that await them.
Columbia, SC, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rev. C. C. Henry, Sr., who was born on the island of Antigua, West Indies and was ordained by the Goodwill Baptist Association in the Bronx, New York, has completed his new book “Something to Know”: a poignant discussion aimed at reminding readers who they were made in the image of, and to inspire them to give back to God and His churches to thank Him for the innumerable blessings He has granted unto His followers.
“This book is to help those who are struggling with who they are and are confused about whose image they were born in,” writes Henry, Sr. “Whether they were born in the image of God, holy and righteous, or the image of Adam's sinful nature. For, because of Adam's sin, every man loses the image of God, for all have sinned, and there is none righteous, not one. And you can only retrieve the image of God through the redeeming blood of Jesus Christ, who died on the cross for the sins of all men.
“As for tithe and offering, this is to help you. If you love the Church or your fellowmen, then when you give, you give out of the abundance of your heart and give cheerfully.
“You do not have to bind yourself with guilt to the old ceremonial law of giving 10 percent of tithing, but that you give to the glory of God because the Lord has blessed you. He provides for you and protects you all the days of your life and your increase is because of His goodness toward you. Give, and it shall be given unto you: good measure, shaken together, running over, shall men give unto your bosom. Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thy own understanding. May God be praised.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rev. C. C. Henry, Sr.’s is an enlightening reminder for readers that they must work towards being recognized as being made in the image of God by accepting Christ as their Savior and honor the Lord through giving back to Him in thanks for all that they receive through Him.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Something to Know" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
