Author Jeffrey Nash’s New Book, "Joanie's Oldest Boy," Reveals How the Author Met Each of Life's Challenges Head-on, Never Giving Up and Managing to Rise Above Them All
Recent release “Joanie's Oldest Boy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey Nash, is a poignant memoir that takes readers on a thrilling journey through the author's life, from his earliest memories to the present day. Through his stories, Nash crafts an intimate self-portrait and invites readers to learn from some of life's most difficult struggles he worked hard to overcome.
Las Vegas, NV, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Nash has completed his new book, “Joanie's Oldest Boy”: a gripping autobiographical account of the author’s life, his humble upbringings, and how he managed to survive some of life’s most challenging obstacles.
“[I am] an ordinary person who found [myself] in some extraordinary places in [my] life,” writes Nash. “In some situations, [I] won, and in others, [I] lost. Always the optimist who believed anything in life is possible provided that one puts effort, consistency, and discipline. Always showing the strength to hang in there while enjoying the process. [I believe] that we are all capable of major accomplishments if we only start. In this book, you will easily relate to the everyday conundrums that [I] faced and how [I] managed to overcome them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeffrey Nash’s captivating story will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow the author through life’s various situations that ultimately lead him to become the man he is today. Raw and deeply personal, Nash invites readers to peer deep within his soul and gain wisdom from witnesses all he has learned throughout the years within the pages of “Joanie’s Oldest Boy.”
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Joanie's Oldest Boy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
