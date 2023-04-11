Author Jeffrey Nash’s New Book, "Joanie's Oldest Boy," Reveals How the Author Met Each of Life's Challenges Head-on, Never Giving Up and Managing to Rise Above Them All

Recent release “Joanie's Oldest Boy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey Nash, is a poignant memoir that takes readers on a thrilling journey through the author's life, from his earliest memories to the present day. Through his stories, Nash crafts an intimate self-portrait and invites readers to learn from some of life's most difficult struggles he worked hard to overcome.