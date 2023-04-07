Author Raquel Cedillos’s New Book, "Having Joy and the Holy Spirit," is a Captivating Discussion Accompanied by Biblical Verses to Help Reaffirm One's Faith in the Lord
Recent release “Having Joy and the Holy Spirit,” from Covenant Books author Raquel Cedillos, is a faith-based read that explores how baptized Christians will always have the Holy Spirit present within them but must work to remain in God's grace. Whether one is feeling confused, lonely, or depressed, Cedillos offers ways to lead a truly Christian life and live in accordance with God's Scripture.
Clint, TX, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Raquel Cedillos, who hails from El Paso, Texas, and holds a master’s degree in business administration and a certification and profession in Human Resource Management, has completed her new book, “Having Joy and the Holy Spirit”: a stirring and poignant discussion on how Christians can maintain their holiness through whatever struggles the modern world presents that may leave one feeling confused and lonely.
“This book can be used in a Bible study or to just keep for reference because it’s a great book full of biblical verses and knowledge,” writes Cedillos. “This book makes rational statements and suggestions on how to obtain both joy and the Holy Spirit and to live as a full, true, and complete Christian. By following seven useful signs of the Holy Spirit’s presence, you’ll reaffirm your faith because you have courage to change and start thinking the way God wants you to. This book also gives you the opportunity to surround yourself with Christian people and comment and suggest your own experiences and share them. It will work as a therapy if you’re over the depression, loneliness, or confusion, because this time you won’t be the patient (spiritually), but the physician (advocate).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raquel Cedillos’s new book will help to guide readers of all backgrounds towards Christ and reveal how one baptized in Christ’s name holds within them the Holy Spirit and must actively work to lead a godly lifestyle.
Readers can purchase “Having Joy and the Holy Spirit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
