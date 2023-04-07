Author Raquel Cedillos’s New Book, "Having Joy and the Holy Spirit," is a Captivating Discussion Accompanied by Biblical Verses to Help Reaffirm One's Faith in the Lord

Recent release “Having Joy and the Holy Spirit,” from Covenant Books author Raquel Cedillos, is a faith-based read that explores how baptized Christians will always have the Holy Spirit present within them but must work to remain in God's grace. Whether one is feeling confused, lonely, or depressed, Cedillos offers ways to lead a truly Christian life and live in accordance with God's Scripture.