Author Patrice McAnany’s New Book, "Miranda’s Message," is an Engaging Children’s Story with an Important Message About the Effect of Pollution on the Environment
Recent release “Miranda’s Message,” from Covenant Books author Patrice McAnany, is a great introduction for young children to the plight of pollution and other ecological issues that will have an impact on their world now and in the future.
Royersford, PA, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patrice McAnany has completed her new book, “Miranda’s Message”: an original children’s story that introduces Miranda the mermaid, who enlists her new human friend to encourage all humans to recycle and repurpose material items as much as possible to protect the earth’s oceans.
McAnany writes, “Down in the deepest part of the sea lives a young mermaid who looks just like me! We met on the beach where I played in the sand, when one day, I saw in the waves a little brown hand waving at me as if to say ‘Hi’ but hiding her face. I thought she was just shy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patrice McAnany’s new book provides an opportunity to discuss and explain the concepts of ecosystems and how people can and must take an active role in supporting the planet.
Readers can purchase “Miranda’s Message” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
