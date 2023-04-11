Author Margaret Mukande’s New Book, "Teeter’s Dream," is an Evocative Fantasy Underscoring the Societal Paradox Between the Treatment of Pet Animals & Their Wild Cousins

Recent release “Teeter’s Dream,” from Page Publishing author Margaret Mukande, is an insightful and thought-provoking story following fifteen-year-old Teeter as she befriends a leopard and learns to see the world - and the threats posed by humans to many animals - through their eyes.