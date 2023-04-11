Author Margaret Mukande’s New Book, "Teeter’s Dream," is an Evocative Fantasy Underscoring the Societal Paradox Between the Treatment of Pet Animals & Their Wild Cousins
Recent release “Teeter’s Dream,” from Page Publishing author Margaret Mukande, is an insightful and thought-provoking story following fifteen-year-old Teeter as she befriends a leopard and learns to see the world - and the threats posed by humans to many animals - through their eyes.
Germantown, MD, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Mukande, an educator native of Zambia who trained as an elementary school teacher for two years before winning a British Council scholarship to study education at Seaford College in England, returned to Zambia to teach at a girls’ high school for two years, and later received a scholarship to Howard University in Washington, DC, where she earned a master’s degree in education, has completed her new book, “Teeter’s Dream”: a thoughtful exploration of the impact of human activity on the natural world.
At fifteen years old, Teeter loses her way from school. She meets a leopard on a few occasions. She keeps it a secret from her parents! After a hard thought, she informs her friend, William. Animals are complaining about the treatment they get from humans. Bad, bad, treatment, she emphasizes. The meeting to solve this problem takes effect after months of planning. What were the facts behind the general meeting that convinced all parties to attend the meeting without fail?
Something must be done, sooner or later.
In her first novel, Margaret Mukande plunges her thoughts into creating a fictional story that many people have avoided, giving readers a powerful, imaginary story that makes Teeter and animal’s meeting inspirational.
Published by Page Publishing, Margaret Mukande’s engrossing book is a thought-provoking read for animal lovers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Teeter’s Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
At fifteen years old, Teeter loses her way from school. She meets a leopard on a few occasions. She keeps it a secret from her parents! After a hard thought, she informs her friend, William. Animals are complaining about the treatment they get from humans. Bad, bad, treatment, she emphasizes. The meeting to solve this problem takes effect after months of planning. What were the facts behind the general meeting that convinced all parties to attend the meeting without fail?
Something must be done, sooner or later.
In her first novel, Margaret Mukande plunges her thoughts into creating a fictional story that many people have avoided, giving readers a powerful, imaginary story that makes Teeter and animal’s meeting inspirational.
Published by Page Publishing, Margaret Mukande’s engrossing book is a thought-provoking read for animal lovers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Teeter’s Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories