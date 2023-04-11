Author Greg Clemens’s New Book, "The Mystery on Brighton Boulevard," is a Return to the Nancy Drew-Type Stories of Yesterday But Placed in a Modern-Day Setting
Recent release “The Mystery on Brighton Boulevard,” from Page Publishing author Greg Clemens, invites readers to join the college seniors Nicole and Jennifer as they do amateur sleuthing to try to figure out the mystery on Brighton Boulevard.
McConnelsville, OH, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Greg Clemens, who has always loved reading and writing fiction, has completed his new book, “The Mystery on Brighton Boulevard”: a riveting story centered on two college seniors determined to uncover the truth.
Clemens writes, “Nicole didn’t have to look over at the clock on the wall. She knew what time it was without looking: exactly 2:00 pm. She knew because they were coming through the front door again—the creepy four. They always came into the restaurant at this time every weekday: at 2:00 pm on the dime. (And right on cue, the dormant butterflies inside her tummy began fluttering and bouncing again.) ‘Darn it,’ she thought. ‘Why do these four always make me so nervous?’ She hated that feeling.”
Published by Page Publishing, Greg Clemens’s exciting tale invites readers to discover the truth behind the mystery on Brighton Boulevard. It is up to Nicole and Jennifer to solve the mystery, and they will work their hardest to get to the bottom of it.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “The Mystery on Brighton Boulevard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Clemens writes, “Nicole didn’t have to look over at the clock on the wall. She knew what time it was without looking: exactly 2:00 pm. She knew because they were coming through the front door again—the creepy four. They always came into the restaurant at this time every weekday: at 2:00 pm on the dime. (And right on cue, the dormant butterflies inside her tummy began fluttering and bouncing again.) ‘Darn it,’ she thought. ‘Why do these four always make me so nervous?’ She hated that feeling.”
Published by Page Publishing, Greg Clemens’s exciting tale invites readers to discover the truth behind the mystery on Brighton Boulevard. It is up to Nicole and Jennifer to solve the mystery, and they will work their hardest to get to the bottom of it.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “The Mystery on Brighton Boulevard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories