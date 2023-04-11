Author Josanne Wilson’s New Book, "Paper Love," is a Mesmerizing & Steamy Romance That Takes Readers Back in Time to 1882 About a Young Woman Finding First Love
Recent release “Paper Love,” from Page Publishing author Josanne Wilson, is an enthralling romance novel that takes readers back to 1882 and introduces Giselle, who has just celebrated her eighteenth birthday and mourned the loss of her mother.
Jamestown, NY, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Josanne Wilson, who is a married mother of five children and has one granddaughter, has completed her new book, “Paper Love”: a deeply affecting romance novel that follows Giselle’s unforgettable journey.
Giselle had also been the person in her town who discovered that a well-respected business owner who was held in high esteem by all was a thief and an unscrupulous human being. She vowed to herself and her dearly departed mother to return all the recovered items to the families of their rightful owners.
During this arduous venture, she meets a man who comes to claim some of his mother’s items. He steals her heart while courting her through love letters. Even though she suffers through lies, betrayal, and the loss of her virginity, she ends up finding the love of her life.
Author Joanne Wilson enjoys reading and all kinds of crafts, with diamond painting being her favorite. She is very passionate about her Italian heritage and hopes to one day visit Italy. This is her fifth romance novel.
Wilson writes, “Durnell had studied law and had passed the bar. He couldn’t afford to pass up such an offer to be working in one of the most prestigious law offices in the state. The marriage was arranged. He felt that in time, he might grow to have feelings for Arlena. It never happened. She was a good wife and kept a good home. She was a wonder in the kitchen but not in the bedroom. Being a good husband, he satisfied her, but he never felt sexually fulfilled.”
Published by Page Publishing, Josanne Wilson’s intoxicating work invites readers to discover how Giselle’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Paper Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
