Tucker Company Worldwide Attending TIA 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TIA Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there.
Haddonfield, NJ, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) Capital Ideas Conference takes place soon, and Tucker Company Worldwide is attending and participating as panelists for two fundamental track sessions.
The conference will be held at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Orlando, FL from April 19 through the 22nd.
On Thursday, April 20 at 11 AM EST, Tucker's VP of Strategy and Projects, Mike Mellencamp, will speak on the Building a Carrier Selection Strategy panel in the Oceana Ballroom 6-7. Later that day, Jim Tucker, Tucker's President & COO, will be a panelist on the Sales Strategies and Best Practices for Selling in the Oceana Ballroom 6-7 at 2 PM EST.
Are you interested in getting to know Tucker on a more personal level? Experts from the Tucker Team will be available to provide insight into the industry and how Tucker can help. The team looks forward to meeting you.
Don't miss Tucker at the TIA Capital Ideas Conference, the annual networking and business hub for third-party logistics providers.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Specializing in project cargo since 1961, Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America coordinating critical freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About TIA
TIA is the premier organization for third-party logistics professionals in North America and abroad. TIA provides leadership and direction for the 3PL industry and professionals to advance professional standards and business practices, to include the overall image and credibility of the profession and its ultimate contribution to society. Learn more about TIA at tianet.org.
Contact
Tucker Company WorldwideContact
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
