Associated Training Services Selected for New CCO Training Provider Award
Associated Training Services was recently commended by CCO as having demonstrated its commitment to safety by providing training for CCO certification during 2022.
Sun Prairie, WI, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Associated Training Services was recently commended by CCO as having demonstrated its commitment to safety by providing training for CCO certification during 2022. The award is granted to training organizations who promote CCO certification as demonstrating the highest level of rigor achievement for those in and around load handling equipment.
The Training Provider Awards are granted based on testing volume. In 2022, over 46,000 candidates identified nearly 500 unique Training Providers. These awards are presented to those Training Providers that were identified most often.
As such, this Training Company Award demonstrates that Associated Training Services strives for excellence in its training efforts and works hard to earn, maintain, and protect its safety reputation in the industry. “Associated Training Services takes the time and energy to help their clients get their personnel CCO certified, thereby raising the safety awareness of the client’s entire company,” said CCO CEO Thom Sicklesteel.
“CCO’s Training Provider Awards provide a means for training providers such as Associated Training Services to show their clients, potential clients, and employees that they are not only serious about load handling equipment safety, but that they promote the highest levels of safety for the in the industry,” said CCO Marketing Director Tara Whittington. “CCO is delighted to welcome Associated Training Services into this pre-eminent group of companies who have distinguished themselves in their dedication to safety through their commitment to professional training for CCO certification,” she said.
About Associated Training Services
ATS strives to be the leader in the vocational training industry by offering a variety of skills-oriented training programs in heavy equipment operation, crane operation, horizontal directional drilling, rigging/signalperson, truck driving, safety, and the construction trades while maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity. For more information about Associated Training Services visit our website www.ats-specialized-training.com or follow us on LinkedIn (ATS/linkedin) and Facebook (facebook.com/ATSheavyequipmentschool).
About CCO
CCO was formed in 1995 as an independent, non-profit organization by industry to develop and administer a nationwide program for the certification of load handling equipment operators and related personnel. Since then, CCO has administered over 1.5 million written and practical examinations and issued more than 726,000 ANSI-accredited and OSHA-compliant certifications. CCO certification prevents innumerable incidents and accidents and, according to OSHA, saves more than 30 lives a year. For all the latest CCO news, follow them on LinkedIn (nccco.org/linkedin), Facebook (facebook.com/CCOcert.org) or on Twitter (@NCCCOorg).
John Klabacka
800-383-7364
https://www.operator-school.com
