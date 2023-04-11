DistillerSR Appoints New Board Members to Accelerate Scaleup and Healthcare Analytics Domain Expertise
Ottawa, Canada, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DistillerSR® Inc., the market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR™, today welcomed Dr. Khaled El Emam and Jason Flick as new board members. The two serial entrepreneurs join Andrew Pinkerton, Partner at Thomvest Ventures, Maria Pacella, Managing Partner, Pender Ventures, and Peter O’Blenis, CEO, DistillerSR Inc. as members of the company’s board.
Dr. El Emam has founded or co-founded five companies involved with data management and data analytics in the health research domain. In January of 2022, Dr. El Emam’s most recent company, Replica Analytics, was purchased by Aetion, the global leader in real-world evidence (RWE) technology and analytics. Dr. El Emam is the Canada Research Chair in Medical AI and a senior scientist at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Research Institute.
Jason Flick is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and advisor, with 25 years of technical and business leadership and mentoring experience. He co-founded and led YOU.i TV and N-able through rapid growth and successful exits. Jason sits on several nonprofit entrepreneur focused entities and private sector company boards.
"We are delighted to have Khaled and Jason join our board. Both are accomplished executives and entrepreneurs who bring deep strategic and operational experience to assist in accelerating our company’s scaleup journey," said Peter O’Blenis, CEO, DistillerSR Inc. "This added bench strength will allow us to double down on our enterprise evidence management focus for our customers."
Today, more than 300 of the world's leading research organizations, including more than 70 percent of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, trust DistillerSR to produce transparent, audit-ready, and regulatory-compliant literature evidence securely.
With more organizations using DistillerSR to automate their literature reviews, healthcare researchers can make more informed and time-sensitive health policy decisions, clinical practice guidelines, and regulatory submissions to deliver better overall research – faster and more cost-effectively.
About DistillerSR Inc.
About DistillerSR Inc.
