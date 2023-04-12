Author Jennifer L. Perkins’s New Book, "Journal of a Poet: Roses and Ribbons," is an Enthralling Look at Who the Author Was During Her Years in High School

Recent release “Journal of a Poet: Roses and Ribbons,” from Page Publishing author Jennifer L. Perkins, is a captivating memoir of the author's days during high school, revealing her thoughts, beliefs, idols, and everything else she held dear during that time. Readers will experience an intimate series from a young high schooler with a brilliant mind for prose and writing far beyond her years.