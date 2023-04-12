Author Jennifer L. Perkins’s New Book, "Journal of a Poet: Roses and Ribbons," is an Enthralling Look at Who the Author Was During Her Years in High School
Recent release “Journal of a Poet: Roses and Ribbons,” from Page Publishing author Jennifer L. Perkins, is a captivating memoir of the author's days during high school, revealing her thoughts, beliefs, idols, and everything else she held dear during that time. Readers will experience an intimate series from a young high schooler with a brilliant mind for prose and writing far beyond her years.
Saint Augustine, FL, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer L. Perkins has completed her new book, “Journal of a Poet: Roses and Ribbons”: a series of observations and ruminations written during the author’s years in high school, chronicling her feelings and emotions during that time in her life.
Born and raised in St. Augustine, Florida, author Jennifer L. Perkins realized her complete love of writing at the age of seven, and began writing short stories and essays, as well as poetry, which became her forte. Shortly after graduating high school, Jennifer won the Miss Ancient City-Temple pageant and attended Florida Memorial University. She later joined the Florida National Guard for eight years, serving as a financial technician. Throughout the years, she has worked with the Limelight Theatre in her hometown, acting in such plays as “DB Babies” and “Operator.” Currently, she is the mother of two wonderful children, J’hari-Sun and Jewel, and still resides in St. Augustine where she is still writing poetry, raps/songs, and manuscripts as she is working on developing a film company.
“‘The Journal of a Poet: Roses and Ribbons’ is an account and reflection of high school days, thoughts, journal entries, poetry, essays, and short stories that I originally wrote to document my feelings and perspective on life at that moment in time,” writes Perkins. “I have always enjoyed writing since an early age and have had diaries; however, they did not include much poetry. So I decided to write predominantly poetry in this journal that would repercuss my love for writing rhyme, free verse, sonnets, and even other avenues to express my zealous, hot-blooded, excited, or whimsical state!
“Though most of the entries are true, there are some fictional depictions in the book like about dating or going to the club. I was seventeen, but I was not allowed to date, furthermore, unable to go to a club of any sort. When I added these fabrications, it was just my imagination roaming free, wondering how these things would actually be like; would I enjoy them…I just calligraphically put myself there as if I was experiencing those things at that particular time.
“I titled the book ‘The Journal of a Poet: Roses and Ribbons’ because my cousin Elizabeth Duncan gave me a journal for my birthday. This was in which I wrote in and held very dear to me because she knew I loved to write (and the cover of the journal happened to have rose petals and ribbons everywhere).”
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer L. Perkins’s poignant and deeply personal tale will take readers on a heartfelt and poetic journey through the author’s past, witnessing her opinions and relationships that shaped who she was during her high school experience, and how those moments shaped the rest of her life. Expertly paced and compelling, “Journal of a Poet” is sure to leave readers spellbound as they accept Perkins’s invitation to peer within her very soul through her artistic writings.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Journal of a Poet: Roses and Ribbons” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
