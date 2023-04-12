Author Edward McCutcheon, Sr.’s New Book “My Life in South Philly, In Search of the Music” is an Evocative Reflection on a Quintessentially American Life in a Bygone Era

Recent release “My Life in South Philly, In Search of the Music,” from Page Publishing author Edward McCutcheon, Sr., is a candid memoir of his life, from his formative years in the forties and fifties through the present.