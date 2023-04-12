Author Edward McCutcheon, Sr.’s New Book “My Life in South Philly, In Search of the Music” is an Evocative Reflection on a Quintessentially American Life in a Bygone Era
Recent release “My Life in South Philly, In Search of the Music,” from Page Publishing author Edward McCutcheon, Sr., is a candid memoir of his life, from his formative years in the forties and fifties through the present.
Philadelphia, PA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edward McCutcheon, Sr. has completed his new book, “My Life in South Philly, In Search of the Music”: an autobiographical work sharing the seminal memories and events in a long and well-lived life.
The author writes, “Life is interesting. This is the story of a young boy’s adventures growing up in South Philadelphia in the City of Brotherly Love. This is also a story of a young man’s life and family and friends who lead him on a path into the music business.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edward McCutcheon, Sr.’s engrossing book is an entertaining memoir of one man’s life in the Philadelphia music scene in the mid- to late twentieth century.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Life in South Philly, In Search of the Music” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
