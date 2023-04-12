Author Danielle Bouthillier’s New Book, "Hero," Follows a Superhero Who Struggles to Keep Her Secret After Revealing Her Identity to the Son of Her Arch Nemesis

Recent release “Hero,” from Page Publishing author Danielle Bouthillier, tells the story of Hero, a superhero whose entire purpose is to help those in need but soon finds herself the one in need of saving. After accidentally revealing her identity to Johnny, a man she helped to save years ago, Hero is unsure if she can trust him while Johnny wonders if she is hiding a much darker secret.