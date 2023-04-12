Author Danielle Bouthillier’s New Book, "Hero," Follows a Superhero Who Struggles to Keep Her Secret After Revealing Her Identity to the Son of Her Arch Nemesis
Recent release “Hero,” from Page Publishing author Danielle Bouthillier, tells the story of Hero, a superhero whose entire purpose is to help those in need but soon finds herself the one in need of saving. After accidentally revealing her identity to Johnny, a man she helped to save years ago, Hero is unsure if she can trust him while Johnny wonders if she is hiding a much darker secret.
New York, NY, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Danielle Bouthillier, a laboratory technician, digital artist, and science fiction writer, has completed her new book, “Hero”: a compelling and fascinating story of a superhero who accidentally gives her identity away to a civilian she saved years ago as she recounts her life story of abuse and hardships, and finds herself in need of help.
Author Danielle Natalie Bouthillier has always enjoyed writing short stories as a constructive outlet for relieving stress. She has two smaller publications from winning writing contests, which gave her a dream to, one day, publish a story that was unforgettable and entertaining to read. Her first small publication was a short story, called, “A Night to Remember” in “Touched by Titanic,” a children’s book created for the ninetieth anniversary of the Titanic disaster. In 2016, she published an article, titled, “Canadian Use of Bath Salts,” which was featured in the second edition of the textbook, titled, “Drugs, Behavior and Society,” by her professor Dr. Hebb. One of Danielle’s goals in life is to publish a story to the world to entertain some while helping others understand the perspective of a person with a mental illness and how to help them by offering kindness and compassion.
“On a dark night, the son of a supervillain, Johnny, is saved by a mysterious stranger,” writes Bouthillier. “Years later, Johnny stumbles upon Hero living in the streets and wallowing in self-pity. He invites the superhero into his office, where she tells him her life story, which is filled with abuse, poverty, and anxiety. While telling her life story, she reveals to him her real identity, the identity of her friends and family, and her weaknesses.
“Hero’s role as a superhero is to save other people’s lives in moments of danger and stress, but as a matter of fact, she is the one who needs real protection and support. At the end of her story, Johnny realizes that she is keeping a secret from her fiancé and convinces her to go back to him and tell him her secret.
“Is it a trap? Is Johnny planning to capture Hero and hand her, and her secrets, over to his father, her archenemy? Or will he let her go to be reunited with her fiancé? Is she hiding her superhero identity and superhuman powers from her fiancé, or is her secret much darker and life-changing?”
Published by Page Publishing, Danielle Bouthillier’s thrilling science-fiction tale, full of action, drama, and a hint of romance, takes an unconventional approach to telling this superhero story. Expertly paced and compelling, this character-driven story will resonate deeply with readers of all backgrounds as Hero’s story builds to a compelling climax that will keep readers engaged and on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Hero” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
