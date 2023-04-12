Author Russell D. Harris’s New Book, "Hilda and the Fairies," is a Charming and Suspenseful Children’s Story, Sure to Become a Favorite for Young Readers

Recent release “Hilda and the Fairies,” from Page Publishing author Russell D. Harris, is a riveting tale of friendship and intrigue as a scheming witch executes her evil plan to deceive and betray the innocent forest fairies who befriend her. Will they discover her treachery before it is too late?