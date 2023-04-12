Author Russell D. Harris’s New Book, "Hilda and the Fairies," is a Charming and Suspenseful Children’s Story, Sure to Become a Favorite for Young Readers
Recent release “Hilda and the Fairies,” from Page Publishing author Russell D. Harris, is a riveting tale of friendship and intrigue as a scheming witch executes her evil plan to deceive and betray the innocent forest fairies who befriend her. Will they discover her treachery before it is too late?
Norcross, GA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Russell D. Harris, a Jacksonville, Florida native who earned a degree from Florida State University in clothing, textiles, and merchandising with a minor in psychology presently residing in Atlanta, Georgia, where he loves watching movies, reading, visiting the Georgia Aquarium, and the performing arts, has completed his new book, “Hilda and the Fairies”: a spellbinding realization of his dream to publish a children’s book and an homage to his lifelong passion for fantasy literature.
The fairies became friends with a sweet little girl and had fun-filled days in the beautiful Rainbow Forest. Everything changed, and they learned a valuable lesson when they discovered who she was.
Published by Page Publishing, Russell D. Harris’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Hilda and the Fairies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
