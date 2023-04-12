Author Donna Broughton’s New Book, "The Adventures of SuperCooper 2," is an Entertaining Children’s Story, Starring a Fun-Loving Husky & His Best Friends

Recent release “The Adventures of SuperCooper 2,” from Page Publishing author Donna Broughton, is a beautifully illustrated book introducing Cooper, an energetic dog who is always ready to lend a helping paw to any creature in need of assistance. Join him and his best friend, Nigel, as they explore the snowy wonderland around their homes and encounter animal friends of all sizes.