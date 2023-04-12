Author Donna Broughton’s New Book, "The Adventures of SuperCooper 2," is an Entertaining Children’s Story, Starring a Fun-Loving Husky & His Best Friends
Recent release “The Adventures of SuperCooper 2,” from Page Publishing author Donna Broughton, is a beautifully illustrated book introducing Cooper, an energetic dog who is always ready to lend a helping paw to any creature in need of assistance. Join him and his best friend, Nigel, as they explore the snowy wonderland around their homes and encounter animal friends of all sizes.
Bimble, KY, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donna Broughton, a resident of both North Carolina and Kentucky who enjoys long walks with her Siberian Husky, Cooper, on their farm, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of SuperCooper 2”: a lighthearted tale for animal lovers of all ages.
Embark on an adventurous, winter-wonderland journey with SuperCooper and his best friend, Nigel, as they continue to rescue the many creatures on the mountain and in the streams.
Meet their new friend, Boomer, a riveting woodpecker as they make their way across the farmland.
What wonderful and exciting adventures they will have as they frolic in the snow and ski across snow-covered terrain.
Join Cooper, Nigel, and all their old and new friends as they anxiously await the “building of the snowman” with Momma and Daddy.
Published by Page Publishing, Donna Broughton’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of SuperCooper 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Embark on an adventurous, winter-wonderland journey with SuperCooper and his best friend, Nigel, as they continue to rescue the many creatures on the mountain and in the streams.
Meet their new friend, Boomer, a riveting woodpecker as they make their way across the farmland.
What wonderful and exciting adventures they will have as they frolic in the snow and ski across snow-covered terrain.
Join Cooper, Nigel, and all their old and new friends as they anxiously await the “building of the snowman” with Momma and Daddy.
Published by Page Publishing, Donna Broughton’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of SuperCooper 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories