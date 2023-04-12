Author Suzanne Muir’s New Book, "Allyson's Journey, Backward," Centers Around a Woman Whose Past Choices Come Back to Give Her the Chance to Make Things Right
Recent release “Allyson's Journey, Backward,” from Page Publishing author Suzanne Muir, is a captivating story of a woman who, many years ago, was forced to surrender her son and give him up for adoption. But when he comes back into her life with a request that could mean his survival or death, Allyson will have to step up and do what is right for her son.
Clayton, GA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Suzanne Muir, a loving mother to her grown son and grandmother of two, has completed her new book, “Allyson's Journey, Backward”: a stirring tale of a woman who finds herself with the incredible opportunity to repair her regrets and guilt when someone from her past makes a return in her life.
Born in Dallas, Texas, author Suzanne Muir was a member of the National Writers Association, Professional Division and since 1992, she was a columnist within the community newspaper network of thirty-six newspapers. During the years as a columnist, she was fortunate to share the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ with her readers. The varied problems and decisions we all must face each day have already been answered and solved through the studying of the Word of God, the Bible. This knowledge has given her purpose and value. Currently, she calls the state of Georgia her home.
“For each of us, there is a point in time when the course of our actions taken will change or firmly seal the direction of our life,” writes Muir. “For fifty-five-year-old Allyson Gregory, her defining moment was when she was eighteen and a college freshman. Because of a brief fool-hearted relationship, she had become pregnant. When the boyfriend quickly fled town, her twin sister, Jackie, and their roommate, Bets, rallied around a frightened, brokenhearted Allyson to help her face that nightmare together.
“... Because of her Christian upbringing, abortion was never an option. Adoption was the only avenue for the young Allyson. As the years passed, Allyson graduated college, met and married Kyle Gregory, and they had a daughter, Shelley Ann. Starting and building a pottery business with her sister, Jackie, gave her life enrichment with her family. Throughout all the events of those busy years, deep in the recesses of her heart and mind lingered the shadow of her baby boy. What has his life been like? Was he loved and cared for? Did he hate her for giving him up? She could not rest her thoughts on the all-important question: Was he all right?”
Muir continues, “In ‘Allyson’s Journey, Backward,’ we meet the baby boy, Matthew Williamson, now a grown man and suffering from leukemia. Because of the urgency of this life-or-death situation, he is able to obtain his adoption papers to find his birth parents’ information. He is humbled that she is anxious to help him through the bone marrow transplant process. Allyson gave him life once, and now she wants to help restore that life to good health. As the various characters weave themselves throughout the story, Allyson and Matthew rebuild their own lives with a renewed strength and pride.”
Published by Page Publishing, Suzanne Muir’s heartfelt tale was inspired by the author’s desire to write a story that reveals how in the midst of difficulty and loss is often one’s greatest opportunity to experience God’s love. Expertly paced and deeply emotional, Muir weaves a touching story that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Allyson's Journey, Backward” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
