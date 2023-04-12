Author Suzanne Muir’s New Book, "Allyson's Journey, Backward," Centers Around a Woman Whose Past Choices Come Back to Give Her the Chance to Make Things Right

Recent release “Allyson's Journey, Backward,” from Page Publishing author Suzanne Muir, is a captivating story of a woman who, many years ago, was forced to surrender her son and give him up for adoption. But when he comes back into her life with a request that could mean his survival or death, Allyson will have to step up and do what is right for her son.