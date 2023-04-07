GRAV and Artist Brian "Box" Brown Team Up to Rebrand Reefer Madness with Limited Edition Zine
Austin, TX, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GRAV, the renowned pipe company known for producing high-quality glass smoking pieces, has partnered with comic artist and author Brian "Box" Brown to create a zine that rebrands the concept of Reefer Madness. The project aims to challenge the stigmatization of cannabis use and promote a more informed and positive perspective on the plant.
The term Reefer Madness was popularized as a title for a 1936 propaganda film and had a resurgence in the 1970’s when drug policy reform became a popular topic. The film’s over-the- top portrayals and inaccuracies had a significant impact on public perception of cannabis. For decades, the Reefer Madness campaign was used to justify harsh drug laws and stigmatize marijuana users. As laughable as the film would be to current audiences, the campaign helped to create a culture of fear and misinformation around cannabis that continues to persist.
GRAV and Box Brown aim to draw attention to the current state of Reefer Madness. Although attitudes have begun to shift, the legacy of Reefer Madness still lingers. Many people still hold outdated and unfounded beliefs about the dangers of cannabis. These beliefs in turn influence policy, leading to a disproportionate number of people, particularly within historically disenfranchised groups, to face legal and social consequences for using it.
"The truth is that reefer madness does exist, only not in the way you may think. Nor is it cannabis consumers who have it. Instead, it’s our politicians and mainstream media who’ve caught a case,” says Red Rodriguez, Director of Brand Partnerships at GRAV.
The zine, titled, "Rebranding Reefer Madness: Resisting Modern Cannabis Propaganda," offers readers a unique blend of art and education, featuring Brown's signature comic illustrations alongside informational content presented in a way that is intended to make readers laugh.
Alongside the zine, GRAV is also releasing a rolling tray and t-shirt featuring Brown's artwork. The rolling tray offers a sleek and functional surface for preparing cannabis, while the t-shirt allows supporters to showcase their appreciation for the plant and the rebranding effort.
About Brian Brown:
Brian “Box” Brown is an Eisner Award-winning comic artist and illustrator living in Philadelphia. His comics have appeared in the New York Times, Playboy, and New York Magazine. His books include the New York Times Best-selling Andre the Giant: Life and Legend, Tetris: The Games People Play, The Illegalization of Weed in America, and others. Brown’s cannabis comic Legalization Nation is a source of information that focuses on the nuances the cannabis industry is facing while on its way to becoming “Legal.”
"This collaboration project with GRAV allowed me to explore what reefer madness is in a very unique way. I hope the campaign helps to break down some of the stigmas around cannabis and encourages a more open and informed conversation," says the artist Brian “Box” Brown.
The "Rebranding Reefer Madness" zine, rolling tray, and t-shirt will be available on the GRAV website - Grav.com. The products will be released separately, with the t-shirt and Zine dropping first. Join the movement to rebrand Reefer Madness and celebrate the culture of cannabis!
About GRAV:
GRAV of Austin, TX was created out of a deep desire to design precision instruments for consuming cannabis. Over the years, this pursuit of perfection has resulted in a line of products that equally emphasize functionality and design. GRAV’s product quality and consistency remains unmatched for over 18 years in the glass industry, supporting their philosophy that how you smoke is just as important as what you smoke. Beyond exquisite craftsmanship, GRAV is on a mission to help build a cannabis space that is just, equitable, and responsible. The company reaches more people in cannabis on a daily basis than any dispensary, cultivator, or brand, and is using its reach to help build a positive future for the industry and their community. With attention to sustainability and company-wide DEI initiatives, GRAV lives their mantra of “Find Your Higher Self.”
The term Reefer Madness was popularized as a title for a 1936 propaganda film and had a resurgence in the 1970’s when drug policy reform became a popular topic. The film’s over-the- top portrayals and inaccuracies had a significant impact on public perception of cannabis. For decades, the Reefer Madness campaign was used to justify harsh drug laws and stigmatize marijuana users. As laughable as the film would be to current audiences, the campaign helped to create a culture of fear and misinformation around cannabis that continues to persist.
GRAV and Box Brown aim to draw attention to the current state of Reefer Madness. Although attitudes have begun to shift, the legacy of Reefer Madness still lingers. Many people still hold outdated and unfounded beliefs about the dangers of cannabis. These beliefs in turn influence policy, leading to a disproportionate number of people, particularly within historically disenfranchised groups, to face legal and social consequences for using it.
"The truth is that reefer madness does exist, only not in the way you may think. Nor is it cannabis consumers who have it. Instead, it’s our politicians and mainstream media who’ve caught a case,” says Red Rodriguez, Director of Brand Partnerships at GRAV.
The zine, titled, "Rebranding Reefer Madness: Resisting Modern Cannabis Propaganda," offers readers a unique blend of art and education, featuring Brown's signature comic illustrations alongside informational content presented in a way that is intended to make readers laugh.
Alongside the zine, GRAV is also releasing a rolling tray and t-shirt featuring Brown's artwork. The rolling tray offers a sleek and functional surface for preparing cannabis, while the t-shirt allows supporters to showcase their appreciation for the plant and the rebranding effort.
About Brian Brown:
Brian “Box” Brown is an Eisner Award-winning comic artist and illustrator living in Philadelphia. His comics have appeared in the New York Times, Playboy, and New York Magazine. His books include the New York Times Best-selling Andre the Giant: Life and Legend, Tetris: The Games People Play, The Illegalization of Weed in America, and others. Brown’s cannabis comic Legalization Nation is a source of information that focuses on the nuances the cannabis industry is facing while on its way to becoming “Legal.”
"This collaboration project with GRAV allowed me to explore what reefer madness is in a very unique way. I hope the campaign helps to break down some of the stigmas around cannabis and encourages a more open and informed conversation," says the artist Brian “Box” Brown.
The "Rebranding Reefer Madness" zine, rolling tray, and t-shirt will be available on the GRAV website - Grav.com. The products will be released separately, with the t-shirt and Zine dropping first. Join the movement to rebrand Reefer Madness and celebrate the culture of cannabis!
About GRAV:
GRAV of Austin, TX was created out of a deep desire to design precision instruments for consuming cannabis. Over the years, this pursuit of perfection has resulted in a line of products that equally emphasize functionality and design. GRAV’s product quality and consistency remains unmatched for over 18 years in the glass industry, supporting their philosophy that how you smoke is just as important as what you smoke. Beyond exquisite craftsmanship, GRAV is on a mission to help build a cannabis space that is just, equitable, and responsible. The company reaches more people in cannabis on a daily basis than any dispensary, cultivator, or brand, and is using its reach to help build a positive future for the industry and their community. With attention to sustainability and company-wide DEI initiatives, GRAV lives their mantra of “Find Your Higher Self.”
Contact
HarlotContact
Dakota Cravens
(310) 859-8870
hgprinc.com
Dakota Cravens
(310) 859-8870
hgprinc.com
Categories