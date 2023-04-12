Randy Geren’s New Book, "Bloopers, Blunders, and Colossal Mistakes," is a Delightful Children’s Book That Follows a Young Solenodon Through Various Mistakes and Errors

Recent release “Bloopers, Blunders, and Colossal Mistakes,” from Page Publishing author Randy Geren, is an amusing and colorful children’s book that tells the tale of a young solenodon and how life creates chaos around the small creature.