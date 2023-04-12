Randy Geren’s New Book, "Bloopers, Blunders, and Colossal Mistakes," is a Delightful Children’s Book That Follows a Young Solenodon Through Various Mistakes and Errors
Recent release “Bloopers, Blunders, and Colossal Mistakes,” from Page Publishing author Randy Geren, is an amusing and colorful children’s book that tells the tale of a young solenodon and how life creates chaos around the small creature.
Panama City, FL, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Randy Geren, a grandfather, father, and writer has completed his new book, “Bloopers, Blunders, and Colossal Mistakes”: a cute and playful children’s tale that shows the story of a young solenodon and the messy way he gets through life.
Geren writes, “The book features a Solenodon, which is one of the clumsiest and awkward animals in nature, sometimes tripping over their own feet. In the book, he makes every mistake possible, but for the most part is oblivious to his blunders. He gives off the ‘how did this happen?’ vibe, but continues to press forward enjoying.”
Published by Page Publishing, Randy Geren’s entertaining tale is meant to show young readers that there are always people that will love them. The young solenodon is messy and chaotic most of the time, but at the end of the day his parents love him no matter what. No amount of jumbles, slipups, or goofs could change that.
Through the solenodon’s blunders, young readers are able to see that the people that love them will love them even if they are clumsy or sloppy. Geren writes, “Imperfection can sometimes make a child feel inadequate and begin a lifetime of self-esteem issues. Parents and authority figures in our early years sometimes forget to say, 'It is okay, I love you anyway,' and that is the motivation for 'Bloopers, Blunders, and Colossal Mistakes.'” Young readers will learn that being themselves is the best thing to be.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Bloopers, Blunders, and Colossal Mistakes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Geren writes, “The book features a Solenodon, which is one of the clumsiest and awkward animals in nature, sometimes tripping over their own feet. In the book, he makes every mistake possible, but for the most part is oblivious to his blunders. He gives off the ‘how did this happen?’ vibe, but continues to press forward enjoying.”
Published by Page Publishing, Randy Geren’s entertaining tale is meant to show young readers that there are always people that will love them. The young solenodon is messy and chaotic most of the time, but at the end of the day his parents love him no matter what. No amount of jumbles, slipups, or goofs could change that.
Through the solenodon’s blunders, young readers are able to see that the people that love them will love them even if they are clumsy or sloppy. Geren writes, “Imperfection can sometimes make a child feel inadequate and begin a lifetime of self-esteem issues. Parents and authority figures in our early years sometimes forget to say, 'It is okay, I love you anyway,' and that is the motivation for 'Bloopers, Blunders, and Colossal Mistakes.'” Young readers will learn that being themselves is the best thing to be.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Bloopers, Blunders, and Colossal Mistakes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories