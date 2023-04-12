Authors Kim Smith and Kevin Smith’s New Book, "Sarah’s Song," Takes Readers Into an Ultimate Battle Between Good and Evil Amid the Search for the Thirteenth Scroll
Recent release “Sarah’s Song,” from Page Publishing authors Kim Smith and Kevin Smith, is an immersive novel that follows Tim Wilford and his partner Haseeb Jaffar. They must get the thirteenth scroll’s contents published worldwide for it to have the intended effect.
Waverly, OH, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kim Smith and Kevin Smith have completed their new book, “Sarah’s Song”: an engrossing novel that follows an American archaeologist who has uncovered the thirteenth scroll, which foretells of an imminent miracle, a miracle that is to take place in the twenty-first century, one that will have rejuvenating effects on all of mankind.
The authors write, “Early May 1950, at an undisclosed Tibetan Buddhist temple in the Tibetan Plateau, a letter was received. Written in Mandarin Chinese, the letter, loosely translated, warned of impending danger to a temple in South Korea near Suwon. A sacred scroll of inconceivable religious value needed to be safeguarded at all costs. The Korean temple could not guarantee the safety of the scroll any longer because of current political agitation. They beseeched the Tibetan temple to assume responsibility for the priceless parchment. Enclosed in the letter was a golden key.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kim Smith and Kevin Smith’s memorable tale shows how sometimes man himself plays the most important part in his awakening.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Sarah’s Song” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The authors write, “Early May 1950, at an undisclosed Tibetan Buddhist temple in the Tibetan Plateau, a letter was received. Written in Mandarin Chinese, the letter, loosely translated, warned of impending danger to a temple in South Korea near Suwon. A sacred scroll of inconceivable religious value needed to be safeguarded at all costs. The Korean temple could not guarantee the safety of the scroll any longer because of current political agitation. They beseeched the Tibetan temple to assume responsibility for the priceless parchment. Enclosed in the letter was a golden key.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kim Smith and Kevin Smith’s memorable tale shows how sometimes man himself plays the most important part in his awakening.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Sarah’s Song” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories