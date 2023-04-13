Author Van D'Atique’s New Book, "Over Yonder," is an Eye-Opening Story That Follows the Author Through His Studies His Europe & How He Was Treated by Those Living There
Recent release “Over Yonder,” from Page Publishing author Van D'Atique, is a thought-provoking true story that centers around the author's journey to Europe in order to study and obtain a medical degree, and the various moments that shaped his experience. Despite exciting moments of travel, the author recounts incidents of racism from the Europeans around him and how it affected his time abroad.
New York, NY, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Van D'Atique, whose strong desire to learn led him to obtaining a degree in medicine from a foreign country in a foreign language, has completed his new book, “Over Yonder”: a poignant memoir that follows the author through his experiences as a Black American living in Europe while training and studying for his medical degree.
“This book reveals some of the good and bad experiences while living in a foreign country, especially when the trip is for more than a vacation, an extended stay,” writes D’Atique. “As exposed in the book, finding a place to live can be an unforgettable experience. Also, seeking employment with a passport as an ID can present a major problem. In some cases, being a Black American had an advantage over being a Black African. (Perhaps sophisticated racism is reserved for Black Americans.)
“[My] primary goal…was to secure a good medical education. That goal was accomplished beyond any doubt. The opportunity to obtain a good education is available to all with strong support to meet the very reasonable financial requirements. The education system, while being very admirable in efficiency and design, is somewhat problematic in adjustment. But learning a foreign language and being able to communicate in the language fluently is a major accomplishment in addition to a degree in medicine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Van D'Atique’s profound tale explores the racism and bigotry the author was often met with by Europeans during his time studying abroad, from small microaggressions to larger incidents that forever shaped his experiences across the Atlantic. Expertly paced and deeply personal, readers will come to discover how, despite the difficult challenges living in a foreign country presented the author, D’Atique managed to accomplish his goal and finish attaining his long sought-after degree.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Over Yonder" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
