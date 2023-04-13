Author Van D'Atique’s New Book, "Over Yonder," is an Eye-Opening Story That Follows the Author Through His Studies His Europe & How He Was Treated by Those Living There

Recent release “Over Yonder,” from Page Publishing author Van D'Atique, is a thought-provoking true story that centers around the author's journey to Europe in order to study and obtain a medical degree, and the various moments that shaped his experience. Despite exciting moments of travel, the author recounts incidents of racism from the Europeans around him and how it affected his time abroad.