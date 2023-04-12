Author Darrell L. Craft’s New Book, "The Journal of a Six-Time Stroke Survivor," Tells of How the Author Was Carried Through One of His Life's Greatest Challenges by God
Recent release “The Journal of a Six-Time Stroke Survivor,” from Covenant Books author Darrell L. Craft, is an eye-opening account of how the author managed to live through six strokes over the course of fifteen-months with the help of his medical team, the support of his loved ones, and the strength provided to him through his faith.
Lima, OH, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Darrell L. Craft has completed his new book, “The Journal of a Six-Time Stroke Survivor”: a profound memoir that follows the author through one of the most difficult periods of his life and details how, through faith and perseverance, he managed to survive stronger than before.
Darrell Craft is a devout Christian of the Nazarene faith, and holds an AA, a BA in psychology, and an MSW in clinical social work from the Ohio State University. He is also independently licensed in social work by the state of Ohio and has an endorsement in clinical supervision from the state of Ohio. After working for several social work agencies and retiring as the psychological services coordinator at the Allen County Jail in Lima, Ohio, Craft now volunteers in his spare time for various organizations for the Lima, Ohio, community where he and his family reside.
“The Journal of a Six-Time Stroke Survivor” is the miraculous story of how God carried the author through the six strokes to a year stroke-free and beyond. With assistance, Craft made a presentation at a support group meeting and later rewrote the presentation eight times, remembering more each time. As difficult as it was, with two distinct cases of double vision, God enabled him to also review over one thousand pages of medical records in order to fill in the blanks where he did not remember. The following book resulted.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Darrell L. Craft’s new book reveals how the author managed to survive through the help of his support system and the incredible healing power of his faith. By sharing his story, Craft aims to reach others struggling through various medical afflictions and encourage them to not give up hope but rather trust that the Lord, along with their medical professionals, will help to carry them through.
Readers can purchase “The Journal of a Six-Time Stroke Survivor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
