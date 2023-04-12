Author Darrell L. Craft’s New Book, "The Journal of a Six-Time Stroke Survivor," Tells of How the Author Was Carried Through One of His Life's Greatest Challenges by God

Recent release “The Journal of a Six-Time Stroke Survivor,” from Covenant Books author Darrell L. Craft, is an eye-opening account of how the author managed to live through six strokes over the course of fifteen-months with the help of his medical team, the support of his loved ones, and the strength provided to him through his faith.