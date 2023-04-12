Author Hoot Bagilli’s New Book "Palaces and Castles" Follows a Young Man Who Finds Himself Drawn Into the Intelligence Community Through Joining the Army Security Agency
Recent release “Palaces and Castles,” from Covenant Books author Hoot Bagilli, is a compelling story that centers around Jacob Johnson, a young man who dreams of leaving his hometown by signing up for the military. However, these dreams are forever changed when Jacob is asked to sign up for the Army Security Agency, setting him on a path within the intelligence community.
New York, NY, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hoot Bagilli has completed his new book, “Palaces and Castles”: a captivating tale that follows young Jacob Johnson as he finds himself being recruited by the Army Security Agency and the fascinating intelligence work that he is drawn into.
A firm believer that one must make the choice every day to live life to the fullest, author Hoot Bagilli has served in the military, specifically intelligence work, including in Vietnam. Bagilli has worked in computer operations and is a licensed flight and ground instructor. Having worked as a charter pilot and as a commercial pilot, he left the uncertainty of aviation and worked his way up to regional supervisor of field operations and later as director of field project administration for a billion-dollar company. Following this, Bagilli then went into consulting and has worked many varied assignments, including as CFO of two companies and a not-for-profit startup. After 9/11, he decided to end his career the way it started—by going back to the intelligence community. Outside of work, his interests include family, church, reading, flying, scuba, travel, and goofing off. Happily retired, he lives in Northwest Georgia.
“While this is a novel—a work of fiction—it is also a glimpse into part of the world of the intelligence operations carried out by the United States of America,” writes Bagilli. “It is not the stuff of James Bond or Jack Ryan. It is the stuff of real people that work their jobs, often with long hours, sometimes with their lives at risk, almost always without any public recognition. It is usually a satisfying job, but one still rife with bureaucracy and the normal government politics.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hoot Bagilli’s new book will take readers on an exhilarating and unforgettable journey that is sure to leave them spellbound. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Palaces and Castles” delivers a character-driven tale that will keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Palaces and Castles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
A firm believer that one must make the choice every day to live life to the fullest, author Hoot Bagilli has served in the military, specifically intelligence work, including in Vietnam. Bagilli has worked in computer operations and is a licensed flight and ground instructor. Having worked as a charter pilot and as a commercial pilot, he left the uncertainty of aviation and worked his way up to regional supervisor of field operations and later as director of field project administration for a billion-dollar company. Following this, Bagilli then went into consulting and has worked many varied assignments, including as CFO of two companies and a not-for-profit startup. After 9/11, he decided to end his career the way it started—by going back to the intelligence community. Outside of work, his interests include family, church, reading, flying, scuba, travel, and goofing off. Happily retired, he lives in Northwest Georgia.
“While this is a novel—a work of fiction—it is also a glimpse into part of the world of the intelligence operations carried out by the United States of America,” writes Bagilli. “It is not the stuff of James Bond or Jack Ryan. It is the stuff of real people that work their jobs, often with long hours, sometimes with their lives at risk, almost always without any public recognition. It is usually a satisfying job, but one still rife with bureaucracy and the normal government politics.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hoot Bagilli’s new book will take readers on an exhilarating and unforgettable journey that is sure to leave them spellbound. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Palaces and Castles” delivers a character-driven tale that will keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Palaces and Castles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories