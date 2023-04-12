Author Hoot Bagilli’s New Book "Palaces and Castles" Follows a Young Man Who Finds Himself Drawn Into the Intelligence Community Through Joining the Army Security Agency

Recent release “Palaces and Castles,” from Covenant Books author Hoot Bagilli, is a compelling story that centers around Jacob Johnson, a young man who dreams of leaving his hometown by signing up for the military. However, these dreams are forever changed when Jacob is asked to sign up for the Army Security Agency, setting him on a path within the intelligence community.