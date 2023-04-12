Author Tom Byron’s New Book, "Zero to Seventy-Five: How I Escaped the Kids’ Table," is a Compelling and Unique Personal Memoir Featuring Insightful Images
Recent release “Zero to Seventy-Five: How I Escaped the Kids’ Table,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tom Byron, is a captivating personal memoir that includes remarkable original photographs.
Marietta, GA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tom Byron has completed his new book, “Zero to Seventy-Five: How I Escaped the Kids’ Table”: a gripping and potent autobiographical work that shares the author’s personal experiences along with his family’s history.
Byron writes, “Welcome, and thanks for buying my book, or finding a copy as a gift, or another unusual way (a thrift store or a yard sale?). Either way, I hope you enjoy my many years of effort putting this together and experiencing, secondhand, my few successes and my many foibles! This autobiography is your author’s first and last book! For those skimming through this, I am writing this entire book with my left-hand index finger! You read that correctly. I am a one-finger typist. It’s not a Guinness Record breaker as yet, as I mentioned! I have laid my marker down though! (Just in case.) I will choose that as my life’s moniker.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tom Byron’s reflective work offers a detailed account of his family’s contributions to history over the years including, perhaps most notably, his grandfather’s invention of the "selfie."
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “Zero to Seventy-Five: How I Escaped the Kids’ Table” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Byron writes, “Welcome, and thanks for buying my book, or finding a copy as a gift, or another unusual way (a thrift store or a yard sale?). Either way, I hope you enjoy my many years of effort putting this together and experiencing, secondhand, my few successes and my many foibles! This autobiography is your author’s first and last book! For those skimming through this, I am writing this entire book with my left-hand index finger! You read that correctly. I am a one-finger typist. It’s not a Guinness Record breaker as yet, as I mentioned! I have laid my marker down though! (Just in case.) I will choose that as my life’s moniker.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tom Byron’s reflective work offers a detailed account of his family’s contributions to history over the years including, perhaps most notably, his grandfather’s invention of the "selfie."
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “Zero to Seventy-Five: How I Escaped the Kids’ Table” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories