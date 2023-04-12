M. Brown McNally’s New Book, "Devil Moon Over Philadelphia," Tells the Author's Family History of Fleeing from Scotland to Ireland Then to America to Pursue a Better Life
Callawassie Island, SC, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author M. Brown McNally, a licensed engineer for over four decades who holds a degree in structural engineering from Drexel University, has completed his most recent book, “Devil Moon Over Philadelphia: The Other Philadelphia Story”: a stunning tale of a family escaping disease and famine in Europe and immigrating to America, only to suffer a terrible and tragic loss.
“This book is a historical novel tracing five generations of my paternal family,” writes McNally. “It follows a historical timeline and combines elements of history, facts from research, some mixed with fiction, as well as a touch of myth and legend, to tell the story that begins in 1778 in Glasgow, Scotland. The roots of my family had their beginnings there, where two brave souls fled Scotland and immigrated to Ireland in search of a new and better life.”
McNally continues, “As with many families, there are oral histories of successes, sorrows, and even tragedies that get handed down from generation to generation. That was not the case with my family. There is often a ‘skeleton in the closet,’ an event so heinous, so unthinkable that it was sworn to secrecy, to be taken to the grave, never to be told. Such was the intent of the McNally family, but this author found and unlocked the secret.”
Published by Fulton Books, M. Brown McNally’s book, though containing fictionalized elements, is based on the true historical accounts of the author’s family he discovered during his own research. Readers will discover a harrowing escape from Europe and a chilling family secret that now comes to light within the pages of “Devil Moon Over Philadelphia: The Other Philadelphia Story.”
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Devil Moon Over Philadelphia: The Other Philadelphia Story” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
