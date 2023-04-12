Margene Avery’s Newly Released "Raising a Perfect Child in a Blended Family: Mary’s Story" is a Compelling Fiction That Brings Readers Into Mary’s Home

“Raising a Perfect Child in a Blended Family: Mary’s Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margene Avery, is an exciting imagining that brings Jesus, Mary, and Joseph to life like never before as the balance of mothering, home life, and living with the Son of God is explored.