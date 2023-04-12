Margene Avery’s Newly Released "Raising a Perfect Child in a Blended Family: Mary’s Story" is a Compelling Fiction That Brings Readers Into Mary’s Home
“Raising a Perfect Child in a Blended Family: Mary’s Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margene Avery, is an exciting imagining that brings Jesus, Mary, and Joseph to life like never before as the balance of mothering, home life, and living with the Son of God is explored.
Land O'Lakes, FL, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Raising a Perfect Child in a Blended Family: Mary’s Story”: an engaging biblical fiction that blends scripture and realistic possibilities of days gone past. “Raising a Perfect Child in a Blended Family: Mary’s Story” is the creation of published author Margene Avery, who was born and raised in a pastor’s home, worked in education for over twenty-five years, and served in teaching ministries in local churches.
Avery shares, “Family living, a universal theme, comes to life in a small-town setting. Journey with Mary and Joseph as they raise six children in a blended family. How does a father teach a son who knows more than him? How does a mother balance the joys of precious relationships with the conflicts of a family torn apart? Can a sword pierce so often and not destroy her? How does Mary, a normal, hardworking mom, raise her perfect child in the context of a real-life blended family, with all the complexities of imperfect parents and siblings, for the purpose of teaching God what it means to be part of a mortal family?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margene Avery’s new book will captivate the imagination as readers consider what it could have been like within the walls of this complicated home.
Avery shares in hopes of encouraging reflection and appreciation of all Mary sacrificed for the Savior.
Consumers can purchase “Raising a Perfect Child in a Blended Family: Mary’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Raising a Perfect Child in a Blended Family: Mary’s Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
