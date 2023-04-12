John Aaron Wheeler’s Newly Released "The Way" is an Intuitive Exploration of Key Scripture as Related to Persistent Questions Related to Faith
“The Way,” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Aaron Wheeler, is a thought-provoking collection of personal reflections, questions that encourage critical thinking, and key scripture that will lead readers to impactful conclusions.
Baltimore, MD, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Way”: a helpful resource for challenging one’s understanding of scripture. “The Way” is the creation of published author John Aaron Wheeler, who has been married for fifty-nine years. He has one adult daughter with progressive multiple sclerosis. He retired after thirty years of working as a paralegal, advocating for the rights of people with disabilities. He served four years active, and two years reserved duty in the US Air Force. He earned a Master of Education degree with a major in vocational rehabilitation.
Wheeler shares, “This book is for those who have questions about something in the Bible that are yet to get answered; for those of you who would welcome something you can read in the Bible that would cause you to rethink what you believe now; for those of you who would like to believe that you also have something to contribute to what God is saying to His creation, even though you are not a scholar or theologian of religion; and for those of you who believe that God speaks directly and through His Holy Spirit to Jesus Christ, our Lord, who conveys this message to all of creation”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Aaron Wheeler’s new book brings a unique resource for studying God’s word as the author presents a collection of questions, observations, and spiritual messages experienced throughout his personal journey.
Consumers can purchase “The Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
