Randy Weatherall’s Newly Released "Going on in the Lord" is an Encouraging Message for Anyone Facing a Challenge of Faith
“Going on in the Lord,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Weatherall, is an empowering look at biblical figures who persisted in faith regardless of what challenges arose, as well as personal stories of adversity from the author.
Forney, TX, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Going on in the Lord”: a potent reminder of the need to keep the faith and persist in His plan. “Going on in the Lord” is the creation of published author Randy Weatherall.
Weatherall shares, “It’s about men in the Bible who kept going in the word in the face of adversity. I also talk about my own walk with the Lord, in the face of adversity and temptation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Weatherall’s new book will encourage and challenge readers as they consider the carefully delivered points within.
Weatherall shares in hope of aiding others in finding the strength of faith to continue on in Jesus’s name.
Consumers can purchase “Going on in the Lord” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Going on in the Lord,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
