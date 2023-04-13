Jessica Shaner’s New Book, "Little Bites of Life," is an Emotional Series of Poems That Recount Past Experiences of the Author and Her Observations of the World
Miamisburg, OH, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica Shaner, a mother of two who enjoys studying philosophy and literature, as well as sewing and embroidering, has completed her most recent book, “Little Bites of Life”: a heartfelt collection of poems that reflect upon the author’s experiences and her views on the world, her past, and the human condition.
“Life is crazy, heartbreaking, and ever-changing, but that’s the truth,” writes Shaner. “We are always looking for different pieces of comfort, guidance, and hard truths. This collection gives a wildly appeasing understanding of different things we all go through. [I give] advice on topics as well as simple views on what [I have] seen and been through. This will make you want to get up and evaluate yourself.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Shaner’s book will take readers on a stirring journey through the author’s soul as each poem slowly reveals another layer that has shaped her life. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Shaner weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion, inviting them to experience the author’s beautiful prose over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Little Bites of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
