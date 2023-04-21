Juno Dog Co. Wins BlogPaws Best Award for Best Travel Product
Recognized at Global Pet Expo for innovation, style, and commitment to improving the lives of pets and pet parents.
Minneapolis, MN, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Juno Dog Co. is proud to announce that they have been awarded the prestigious BlogPaws Best Award for Best Travel Product for their Doggy Dash Pack. BlogPaws, an online community of pet industry professionals, recognized Juno Dog Co. for their innovation and commitment to improving the lives of pets everywhere.
The BlogPaws Best Awards were started in 2012 to highlight and honor pet brands for their innovations in product design and dedication to positively impacting the lives of pets. This year, Juno Dog Co. was among 23 winners out of over 1,000 brands considered for an award. The Doggy Dash Pack, a unique belt bag with a reusable silicone treat pouch and integrated poop bag holder, stood out for its stylish design and functional features, making it a must-have for pet owners on the go.
"We are thrilled to have won the BlogPaws Best Award for Best Travel Product," said Brand Manager, Olivia Allen. "Our team has worked hard to create innovative, functional, and stylish products that allow you to take your dog with you wherever you go, and this award is a testament to our commitment to improving the lives of pets everywhere."
Juno Dog Co. was recognized at the Global Pet Expo trade show, which brings together pet industry professionals from around the world to showcase the latest products and innovation in the pet product space. The BlogPaws Best Award for Best Travel Product is an important recognition for Juno Dog Co., as it highlights their commitment to quality and innovation.
About Juno Dog Co.
Juno Dog Co. is a Minneapolis, MN-based company that designs and produces innovative dog travel products for modern, on-the-go pet owners. The company's mission is to create practical, stylish, and functional products that exceed the expectations of on-the-go pet parents – because the best plus one has four paws.
For more information about Juno Dog Co. and their products, visit www.junodogco.com.
Contact:
Olivia Allen
Brand Manager
info@junodogco.com
