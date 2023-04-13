Jacquelyn A. Williams’s Newly Released "The Fear of the Red Lights" is an Encouraging Message for Young Readers Facing Negativity
“The Fear of the Red Lights,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacquelyn A. Williams, is a potent reminder of the importance of reaching for one’s goals no matter the opposition.
Pooler, GA, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Fear of the Red Lights”: an uplifting story that shares an important life lesson on resiliency and self-worth. “The Fear of the Red Lights” is the creation of published author Jacquelyn A. Williams.
Williams shares, “Tieanna is very excited for the dreams ahead of her and excited about all there is to know about school; that is, until she comes across teachers who would constantly tell her she would never be anything in life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacquelyn A. Williams’s new book will inspire readers of any age to lift each other up and maintain focus on one’s goals.
Williams shares in hope of empowering upcoming generations in the pursuit of exceeding expectations and reaching for the stars.
Consumers can purchase “The Fear of the Red Lights” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fear of the Red Lights,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
