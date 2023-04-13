Karen Riggle’s Newly Released "Dandelion Duck Meets Augie and Izzy" is a Charming Addition to the Dandelion Duck Series That Finds New Friends on the Farm
“Dandelion Duck Meets Augie and Izzy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Riggle, is a vibrant children’s tale that explores the process of hatching eggs while offering a fun adventure on the family farm.
Cadogan, PA, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dandelion Duck Meets Augie and Izzy”: a delightfully lighthearted juvenile fiction. “Dandelion Duck Meets Augie and Izzy” is the creation of published author Karen Riggle, a retired clinical pharmacy technician who married her beloved high school sweetheart. Together they have raised two children and have eight grandchildren.
Riggle shares, “'Dandelion Duck Meets Augie and Izzy' is a story about Dandelion the duck having no other ducks around. So the farmer is given an opportunity to hatch actual duck eggs and give Dandelion some family members.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Riggle’s new book will charm readers both young and old as they return to visit Dandelion and his new friends.
Riggle’s creative story will delight audiences while offering factual information on the process of hatching and raising ducks.
Consumers can purchase “Dandelion Duck Meets Augie and Izzy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dandelion Duck Meets Augie and Izzy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
