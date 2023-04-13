Author Josephine Ball’s New Book, “A Perennial Garden of Love: A Little Bit about a Lot of Things” is a Poignant Collection of Moments & Wisdom from the Author's Life
Recent release “A Perennial Garden of Love: A Little Bit about a Lot of Things,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Josephine Ball, is a compelling series of reflections and observations drawn from the author's vast experiences throughout life, as well as moments from her past that have shaped who she is and her views on the world around her.
Baltimore, MD, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Josephine Ball has completed her new book, “A Perennial Garden of Love: A Little Bit about a Lot of Things”: a fascinating connection of facts and information acquired by the author throughout the course of her life, as well as short stories inspired by moments from her past.
Dr. Josephine Ball, DCH, was the first certified clinical nurse specialist at Spring Grove Hospital. She participated in research projects; quality improvement projects; and taught physicians, nurses, other team members, and patients. She also wrote modules for teaching group leaders and assisted with policies and procedures, such as Train the Trainers for the State of Maryland and initiated a support group for violent patients. Among the many degrees and certificates received are the following: nursing associates in the Community College of Baltimore City; bachelor’s in human services, counseling, and mental health; master’s in planning and administration in Antioch University; doctorate/certified clinical hypnotherapy in American College of Hypnotherapy; certificate in past life regression and timeline therapy, and reiki therapy (first degree).
“I am inspired by incredible, wonderful people and the delicacy of nature, which causes massive scribbled notes to be written by me (even on small pieces of paper on my bed),” writes Dr. Ball. “I hope the day never comes that I take for granted this deep connection that assists with growth. I sincerely hope the enclosed material will somehow help with your growth in your travel to wholeness, or assist you in how you choose to experience that road.
“You will find powerful tips throughout to help insight and healing. There are also brief facts, thoughts, information, and techniques to help transform life at its core with tidbits of wisdom, insight, humor, and compassion.
“I truly hope none will startle, disappoint, or be misunderstood. The weaving together of this work contains some of what is called life, which gives us the edge not only to survive but to thrive, to deal with whatever comes through the door. Enjoy the journey, and experience the power. It comes straight from the heart, directed by the Spirit to those who challenged me to put my scribbles in a book. Here it is.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Josephine Ball’s thought-provoking novel will take readers on a profound journey to gain deeper understanding of life, the human condition, and how to take control of one’s future through the knowledge shared within the author’s writings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Perennial Garden of Love: A Little Bit about a Lot of Things” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Dr. Josephine Ball, DCH, was the first certified clinical nurse specialist at Spring Grove Hospital. She participated in research projects; quality improvement projects; and taught physicians, nurses, other team members, and patients. She also wrote modules for teaching group leaders and assisted with policies and procedures, such as Train the Trainers for the State of Maryland and initiated a support group for violent patients. Among the many degrees and certificates received are the following: nursing associates in the Community College of Baltimore City; bachelor’s in human services, counseling, and mental health; master’s in planning and administration in Antioch University; doctorate/certified clinical hypnotherapy in American College of Hypnotherapy; certificate in past life regression and timeline therapy, and reiki therapy (first degree).
“I am inspired by incredible, wonderful people and the delicacy of nature, which causes massive scribbled notes to be written by me (even on small pieces of paper on my bed),” writes Dr. Ball. “I hope the day never comes that I take for granted this deep connection that assists with growth. I sincerely hope the enclosed material will somehow help with your growth in your travel to wholeness, or assist you in how you choose to experience that road.
“You will find powerful tips throughout to help insight and healing. There are also brief facts, thoughts, information, and techniques to help transform life at its core with tidbits of wisdom, insight, humor, and compassion.
“I truly hope none will startle, disappoint, or be misunderstood. The weaving together of this work contains some of what is called life, which gives us the edge not only to survive but to thrive, to deal with whatever comes through the door. Enjoy the journey, and experience the power. It comes straight from the heart, directed by the Spirit to those who challenged me to put my scribbles in a book. Here it is.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Josephine Ball’s thought-provoking novel will take readers on a profound journey to gain deeper understanding of life, the human condition, and how to take control of one’s future through the knowledge shared within the author’s writings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Perennial Garden of Love: A Little Bit about a Lot of Things” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories