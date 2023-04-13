Author LeRoy Schuring’s New Book, “In the Dark of the Night” is a Suspenseful Novel That Follows a Young Man Who Finds Himself in the Middle of a Dark Plot
Recent release “In the Dark of the Night,” from Newman Springs Publishing author LeRoy Schuring, introduces eighteen-year-old Terry Wheelington, who, after the death of his father, travels from Canada to Utah to live with his uncle Ted Wheelington, Aunt Cora, and two ranch hands—Burt Foster and Jed Wolfe—on his uncle’s cattle ranch.
West Valley City, UT, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LeRoy Schuring has completed his new book, “In the Dark of the Night”: a dynamic and unpredictable novel that follows Terry Wheelington as he travels from Canada to Utah to live with his uncle. Receiving a chilly reception from his estranged uncle, Terry wonders if perhaps the move had been a big mistake. Then during a stormy night, one of the ranch hands, Jed, is found dead in the garage, and a pistol once belonging to Terry’s father is discovered not far from the body. Suddenly, dark secrets long buried slowly rise to the surface with shocking revelations, and Terry is caught up in the middle of a sinister web.
Author LeRoy Schuring worked at the University of Utah Hospital in the environmental and linen services departments as a data entry specialist for thirty-eight years and is now living a leisurely life with his little Chihuahua, Tinkerbelle. He enjoys traveling when he gets the opportunity, solving puzzles of all kinds, trying out new experiences, and spending quality time with family and friends. “In the Dark of the Night” is his first novel. He is presently working on a new suspense story.
Schuring writes, “A ferocious storm dumped its rage down on the yacht, tossing the boat about on the churning waters of the Saint Lawrence River. A blinding burst of lightning briefly illuminated the dark interior of the cabin with an eerie glow that prickled the skin. Pellets of rain struck hard against the glass of the porthole like a handful of tossed pebbles, and thunder reverberated through the air in sharp cracks. As I squashed my nose up against the chilly glass, I saw at the very edge of my peripheral vision a bright flicker of orange slightly to the left of the circular window. The shrill howl of the wind quickly drowned out the unsteady throb and thump of the craft’s engine.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LeRoy Schuring’s chilling tale invites readers to discover what becomes of Terry Wheelington.
Readers who wish to experience this mysterious work can purchase “In the Dark of the Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author LeRoy Schuring worked at the University of Utah Hospital in the environmental and linen services departments as a data entry specialist for thirty-eight years and is now living a leisurely life with his little Chihuahua, Tinkerbelle. He enjoys traveling when he gets the opportunity, solving puzzles of all kinds, trying out new experiences, and spending quality time with family and friends. “In the Dark of the Night” is his first novel. He is presently working on a new suspense story.
Schuring writes, “A ferocious storm dumped its rage down on the yacht, tossing the boat about on the churning waters of the Saint Lawrence River. A blinding burst of lightning briefly illuminated the dark interior of the cabin with an eerie glow that prickled the skin. Pellets of rain struck hard against the glass of the porthole like a handful of tossed pebbles, and thunder reverberated through the air in sharp cracks. As I squashed my nose up against the chilly glass, I saw at the very edge of my peripheral vision a bright flicker of orange slightly to the left of the circular window. The shrill howl of the wind quickly drowned out the unsteady throb and thump of the craft’s engine.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LeRoy Schuring’s chilling tale invites readers to discover what becomes of Terry Wheelington.
Readers who wish to experience this mysterious work can purchase “In the Dark of the Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories