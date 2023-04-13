Author LeRoy Schuring’s New Book, “In the Dark of the Night” is a Suspenseful Novel That Follows a Young Man Who Finds Himself in the Middle of a Dark Plot

Recent release “In the Dark of the Night,” from Newman Springs Publishing author LeRoy Schuring, introduces eighteen-year-old Terry Wheelington, who, after the death of his father, travels from Canada to Utah to live with his uncle Ted Wheelington, Aunt Cora, and two ranch hands—Burt Foster and Jed Wolfe—on his uncle’s cattle ranch.