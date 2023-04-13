Author Chris Harman’s New Book, "Hunting Truth," Shows How Simple Pleasures in Nature Can Lead to a Deeper Personal Relationship with Jesus Christ
Recent release “Hunting Truth,” from Covenant Books author Chris Harman, was inspired by the author’s hunting trip with his dog, Maddie in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. Nature’s majesty and his dog’s quest to please him inspired Harman to seek to please and thank God in his own life.
Floyd, VA, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chris Harman, a Bible teacher in Floyd, Virginia, has completed his new book, “Hunting Truth”: a fascinating book about how God reveals Himself through nature all around. As a third-generation bird hunter, he likes to use his beloved bird dogs and experiences to teach the simple truths of God’s word, that many would be saved and better serve the Lord.
The story begins on a grouse hunt with the author’s beloved dog, Maddie. Harman writes, “As she caught the scent of a grouse, I could see her excitement overflowing, her bobbed tail wagging faster back and forth. I could see her determination while she struggled to move through the thick briars; the tip of her tail is now stained with blood. It is Maddie’s desire to find and point a bird, pleasing her master. As I observed Maddie, I thought, ‘What if I could serve my Master, the Lord Jesus Christ, like she serves me? What if I could point others not to a bird, but to Jesus Christ through teaching His simple truths that they might serve Him as well?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Harman’s new book combines the author’s personal hunting anecdotes with passages from Bible scripture to reveal God’s divine fingerprint throughout all of creation.
“Before we can serve the Creator, we must first acknowledge that He is the Creator of all things. He makes Himself known through creation in the 'Lessons in Nature,'” Harman writes. “This moves man to hunt for deeper truths and find out that our Creator is a loving God…”
Readers can purchase “Hunting Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
