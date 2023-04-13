Author Chris Harman’s New Book, "Hunting Truth," Shows How Simple Pleasures in Nature Can Lead to a Deeper Personal Relationship with Jesus Christ

Recent release “Hunting Truth,” from Covenant Books author Chris Harman, was inspired by the author’s hunting trip with his dog, Maddie in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. Nature’s majesty and his dog’s quest to please him inspired Harman to seek to please and thank God in his own life.