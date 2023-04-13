Author Millard Miniard’s New Book, "Don't Let the Skin Win," is the True Story of How the Author Found His Calling to Spread the Lord's Messages While Incarcerated
Recent release “Don't Let the Skin Win: From Prison to the Promised Land,” from Covenant Books author Millard Miniard, is a stirring and faith-based read that details the author's time spent in prison and how he was called to follow the Lord. In this poignant tale of forgiveness and love, Miniard hopes to encourage readers to seek out Christ and not allow Satan to win in the battle of one's soul.
Sandy Hook, KY, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Millard Miniard, a father of two, has completed his new book, “Don't Let the Skin Win: From Prison to the Promised Land”: a profound memoir that details how the author accepted Christ as his savior while imprisoned, and found his talent and calling for bringing others towards the Lord and salvation.
Born and raised in Campbell County, Kentucky, author Millard Miniard found himself called by God to become an evangelist. The author loves telling people about how Jesus came into his life while incarcerated for murder, and he presents the gospel through the Holy Spirit.
“In May of 2011, I was arrested for murder, tampering, and abuse of a corpse,” shares Millard. “While in Leslie County Jail in Kentucky, I began reading my Bible. I had a dream where I asked God to just take me out of this world. He said to me, ‘I am not done with you yet.’”
Millard continues, “When I had been locked up for about two years, people started coming to me, asking questions about the Bible. A lot of the men were hurting. I remember one day, I was reading my Bible, and this man walked over to me, and he was crying. He said he had punched his brother in the nose, and as a result, his brother had died. I prayed for this man that day and a lot of times after. I told him if he would give his life to God, it would be okay. He began coming to church with me. He got saved.
“While I was in the Perry County Jail, I led about ten men to get saved. I thought, Wow! This feels great! I would tell anyone, who would listen, about God. It was like so many men began coming to me for answers. I didn’t always know the answers, but with the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the preachers, I would find the answers to their questions. Thank God! I am so glad that I was able to be a light to those men.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Millard Miniard’s new book is a compelling and enlightening read that will reveal the incredible ways that God calls his children towards his light, but how easily Satan can tempt oneself and encourage one to follow their flesh, not their spirituality. Through his writings, Miniard hopes to encourage readers to seek out the Lord and accept Christ into their hearts and minds, thus forging an everlasting relationship with God that will help to protect and guide them through life’s darkest moments and struggles.
Readers can purchase “Don't Let the Skin Win: From Prison to the Promised Land” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and raised in Campbell County, Kentucky, author Millard Miniard found himself called by God to become an evangelist. The author loves telling people about how Jesus came into his life while incarcerated for murder, and he presents the gospel through the Holy Spirit.
“In May of 2011, I was arrested for murder, tampering, and abuse of a corpse,” shares Millard. “While in Leslie County Jail in Kentucky, I began reading my Bible. I had a dream where I asked God to just take me out of this world. He said to me, ‘I am not done with you yet.’”
Millard continues, “When I had been locked up for about two years, people started coming to me, asking questions about the Bible. A lot of the men were hurting. I remember one day, I was reading my Bible, and this man walked over to me, and he was crying. He said he had punched his brother in the nose, and as a result, his brother had died. I prayed for this man that day and a lot of times after. I told him if he would give his life to God, it would be okay. He began coming to church with me. He got saved.
“While I was in the Perry County Jail, I led about ten men to get saved. I thought, Wow! This feels great! I would tell anyone, who would listen, about God. It was like so many men began coming to me for answers. I didn’t always know the answers, but with the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the preachers, I would find the answers to their questions. Thank God! I am so glad that I was able to be a light to those men.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Millard Miniard’s new book is a compelling and enlightening read that will reveal the incredible ways that God calls his children towards his light, but how easily Satan can tempt oneself and encourage one to follow their flesh, not their spirituality. Through his writings, Miniard hopes to encourage readers to seek out the Lord and accept Christ into their hearts and minds, thus forging an everlasting relationship with God that will help to protect and guide them through life’s darkest moments and struggles.
Readers can purchase “Don't Let the Skin Win: From Prison to the Promised Land” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories