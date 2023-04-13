Author Millard Miniard’s New Book, "Don't Let the Skin Win," is the True Story of How the Author Found His Calling to Spread the Lord's Messages While Incarcerated

Recent release “Don't Let the Skin Win: From Prison to the Promised Land,” from Covenant Books author Millard Miniard, is a stirring and faith-based read that details the author's time spent in prison and how he was called to follow the Lord. In this poignant tale of forgiveness and love, Miniard hopes to encourage readers to seek out Christ and not allow Satan to win in the battle of one's soul.