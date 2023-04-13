Author Nancy Lyman’s New Book, "Training Whales," is an Amusing and Uplifting Children’s Story About Learning How to Work with Whales at SeaWorld
Recent release “Training Whales,” from Page Publishing author Nancy Lyman, is an uplifting children’s story about a young boy who learns about working with whales at SeaWorld.
Utica, NY, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Lyman, who loves working with whales, has completed her new book, “Training Whales”: a cheerful children’s story about a young boy who is excited to learn about the experience of working with and taking care of whales.
Lyman writes, “I have a suggestion for you; how about we take the students to SeaWorld and rent a hotel? I believe that students will have a lot more things to do and enjoy. If you think this is a good idea, I can get the hotel for all the students and parents too. Carl is the person to talk to get it for spring recess; this way, the students do not have to miss any time from school. The next day, Carl said to me, ‘That does sound good,’ and I said, ‘Is it on for spring recess for the students?’ Then Carl said, ‘Yes, it is on for spring recess.’ I said, ‘That is good. I am happy for the students.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Nancy Lyman’s charming tale follows the planning of the class’s field trip to learn about whales.
Readers who wish to experience this joyful work can purchase “Training Whales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
