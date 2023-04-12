Out of the Blue and Short-Proof Announce Partnership to Revolutionize D2C AI-Driven Business Optimization and Autonomous Monitoring
The vision for the partnership between Out of the Blue and Short-Proof is to fast-track the business optimization and metrics maturity journey for digital enterprises and help them with best-in-class detection and root cause analysis to grow their business. Super critical in this economy.
San Mateo, CA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Out of the Blue, a cutting-edge metrics monitoring and autonomous analytics product, and Short-Proof, leading data science-powered business optimization and growth service, have announced their partnership to offer a joint go-to-market solution for direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses. The partnership aims to simplify the analytics discovery process for D2C companies, providing them with the ability to define and iterate on metrics, while automating detection & root-cause analysis for continual opportunity capture to drive business growth.
The partnership’s vision is to fast-track the business optimization and metrics maturity journey for digital enterprises and help them with best-in-class detection and root cause analysis to grow their business. Super critical in this economy.
The combination of Outoftheblue.ai's AI-powered state-of-the-art metrics monitoring and autonomous analytics product and Short-Proof's data science powered business optimization service will provide D2C companies with an end-to-end solution for discovering analytics insights, optimizing business performance, and capturing growth opportunities. The partnership aims to empower D2C companies by providing them with real-time analytics and business insights, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that drive growth and maximize profitability.
"Out of the Blue is thrilled to partner with Short-Proof in bringing an unparalleled level of data-driven insights to our customers," said Gurudev Karanth, CEO of Out of the Blue. "Our joint solution provides D2C companies with the tools they need to optimize their business operations, drive growth, and stay ahead of the competition. We are excited to be working with Short-Proof and look forward to bringing this solution to D2C businesses worldwide."
The partnership will allow Out of the Blue and Short-Proof to combine their expertise and technology to deliver the most advanced analytics and business optimization solution available on the market today. D2C businesses will be able to access Outoftheblue.ai's AI-powered autonomous analytics platform, which will be integrated with Short-Proof's capabilities for discovering business optimization opportunities, providing a comprehensive and automated solution that will help D2C companies to identify opportunities and take action quickly.
"Short-Proof is excited to partner with Outoftheblue.ai to offer D2C businesses an innovative, end-to-end analytics and optimization solution," said Vijay Kumar, CEO at Short-Proof. "By combining our expertise in business optimization with Outoftheblue.ai's AI-powered autonomous analytics platform, we are creating a truly unique solution that will enable D2C businesses to optimize their operations, drive growth, and achieve their business goals."
The joint solution will be available for D2C businesses globally starting in March 2023. The partnership will also offer customized support and training to help businesses implement and optimize the solution, ensuring that they get the most value from it.
Contact
Out of the BlueContact
Shubhasheesh Anand
+1-408-813-0669
outoftheblue.ai
