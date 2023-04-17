Trumbull CPA and Entrepreneur Creates New Holiday; #NationalBeanCountersDay is a Day of Celebration for Accountants
#NationalBeanCountersDay is the Only Holiday Just for Accountants
Fairfield, CT, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Wenig, CPA and owner of two financial businesses knows what it's like to crash and burn on April 16th each year. He's been in Public Accounting since 1992.
"The idea for #NationalBeanCountersDay came to me in 2018 when I was so exhausted from working 18 hours a day, 7 days a week for weeks on end, I had the idea that anyone who works on taxes deserves a day off," says Kevin Wenig. "I knew I could apply for and register our own Holiday, so it seemed like a no-brainer to do so!"
This year Tax Day falls on April 18th, and the idea remains the same. Accountants should take the day off. Don't set your alarm clock the day after Tax Day, shut off your phone, don't go near a calculator or a computer. Enjoy the day off.
"The work my firm does is geared toward small and medium sized businesses, making for a very stressful tax season each year and my staff is the best anyone could want. We all put in so many hours and sacrifice personal and family time, I wanted to do something for them and all the others who do the same."
So join us to help celebrate #NationalBeanCountersDay this April 19th. Then, go nap.
About Kevin Wenig, CPA
Kevin Wenig is the over-caffeinated principal of Kevin Wenig, CPA, LLC, providing a professional, cost-effective, off-site Finance Department staffed at all levels of expertise and experience. Kevin chucked the commute in 2001 to start his firm in Trumbull, CT specializing in professional services for marketing, advertising, design, and other creative businesses in the $2MM - $10MM range in the US and abroad.
Kevin and his staff are a an exacting team of experienced finance professionals who are “virtually” down the hall – at a fraction of the cost of an in-house team. For more information, visit www.financeofficepartners.com.
"The idea for #NationalBeanCountersDay came to me in 2018 when I was so exhausted from working 18 hours a day, 7 days a week for weeks on end, I had the idea that anyone who works on taxes deserves a day off," says Kevin Wenig. "I knew I could apply for and register our own Holiday, so it seemed like a no-brainer to do so!"
This year Tax Day falls on April 18th, and the idea remains the same. Accountants should take the day off. Don't set your alarm clock the day after Tax Day, shut off your phone, don't go near a calculator or a computer. Enjoy the day off.
"The work my firm does is geared toward small and medium sized businesses, making for a very stressful tax season each year and my staff is the best anyone could want. We all put in so many hours and sacrifice personal and family time, I wanted to do something for them and all the others who do the same."
So join us to help celebrate #NationalBeanCountersDay this April 19th. Then, go nap.
About Kevin Wenig, CPA
Kevin Wenig is the over-caffeinated principal of Kevin Wenig, CPA, LLC, providing a professional, cost-effective, off-site Finance Department staffed at all levels of expertise and experience. Kevin chucked the commute in 2001 to start his firm in Trumbull, CT specializing in professional services for marketing, advertising, design, and other creative businesses in the $2MM - $10MM range in the US and abroad.
Kevin and his staff are a an exacting team of experienced finance professionals who are “virtually” down the hall – at a fraction of the cost of an in-house team. For more information, visit www.financeofficepartners.com.
Contact
Finance Office PartnersContact
Kevin Wenig
203-816-6065
www.financeofficepartners.com
Kevin Wenig
203-816-6065
www.financeofficepartners.com
Categories