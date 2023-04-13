Daniel Russell Ward’s Newly Released “THE ANSWER IS IN THE ROCK: An Ancient Supernatural Principle” is a Potent Reminder of God’s Comfort
“THE ANSWER IS IN THE ROCK: An Ancient Supernatural Principle,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Russell Ward, is an impactful reflection on how to overcome significant challenges and negative experiences through connection with God.
Wahiawa, HI, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “THE ANSWER IS IN THE ROCK: An Ancient Supernatural Principle”: a potent blend of classic inspirational and emotionally charged memoir. “THE ANSWER IS IN THE ROCK: An Ancient Supernatural Principle” is the creation of published author Daniel Russell Ward, a proud father of three and grandfather to ten who survived a fall off of a forty-foot sea cliff at the age of thirty while searching for a drowning victim. This accident left him a quadriplegic. Currently he has recently survived two tibia fractures and two titanium shoulder replacement surgeries. He is in the process of rehabbing his arms and upper body to get back to enjoying life as an independent, self-functioning paraplegic in a wheelchair.
Ward shares, “The (ancient) Bible scriptures that are written down in this book are much more than just ordinary words on a page. It isn’t like when you are reading from any other book. The Bible tells us that these are the inspired Word(s) from God Himself; therefore, the Word(s) have supernatural effect on the reader.
“When you are reading the Scriptures, think of it as if God Himself is speaking to you directly. There is real power in the Word of God. Read and meditate on the Word, and let it change your life.
“The King James version is less diluted (watered down), and, therefore, has more power. This is what the Bible says: 'And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us.' That was Jesus. This is still Jesus, now and forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Russell Ward’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers explore profound spiritual guidance and personal experiences.
Consumers can purchase “THE ANSWER IS IN THE ROCK: An Ancient Supernatural Principle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "THE ANSWER IS IN THE ROCK: An Ancient Supernatural Principle," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
