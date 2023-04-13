Audree Cumbo’s New Book, "Head Up and Fix Your Crown," Follows a Young Girl Named Chloe, Who Recounts Her Bad Day to Her Mother and Receives Important Words of Wisdom
Lawrenceville, GA, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Audree Cumbo, an educator, wife, mentor, and a rock-star aunt, has completed her most recent book, “Head Up and Fix Your Crown”: an uplifting tale that follows a young girl named Chloe who experiences a terrible day at school and receives a pep talk from her mother to feel better.
“Have you ever had a bad day? I mean a really bad day? Like…the worst? A day that was so embarrassing that you wished that you could shrink yourself so small that you just…disappeared?” asks Cumbo. “How would you get through a day like that? What would you do?
“In the story ‘Head Up and Fix Your Crown,’ we meet Chloe. Chloe is just your typical fourth grader trying to deal with the everyday drama of elementary school without getting dragged into it until this one particular Monday morning when her day turns into a series of unfortunate events. Follow her on her journey as she discovers that there is more to her than she can ever imagine, and even on your worst day, it’s not the end of the world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Audree Cumbo’s book is an adorable story that readers of all ages will be able to relate to. Full of vivid artwork to help bring Cumbo’s tale to life, “Head Up and Fix Your Crown” will help to inspire readers and reveal that there are always better days ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Head Up and Fix Your Crown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Have you ever had a bad day? I mean a really bad day? Like…the worst? A day that was so embarrassing that you wished that you could shrink yourself so small that you just…disappeared?” asks Cumbo. “How would you get through a day like that? What would you do?
“In the story ‘Head Up and Fix Your Crown,’ we meet Chloe. Chloe is just your typical fourth grader trying to deal with the everyday drama of elementary school without getting dragged into it until this one particular Monday morning when her day turns into a series of unfortunate events. Follow her on her journey as she discovers that there is more to her than she can ever imagine, and even on your worst day, it’s not the end of the world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Audree Cumbo’s book is an adorable story that readers of all ages will be able to relate to. Full of vivid artwork to help bring Cumbo’s tale to life, “Head Up and Fix Your Crown” will help to inspire readers and reveal that there are always better days ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Head Up and Fix Your Crown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories