Author Myra Goleman’s New Book, "The Oleander Hotel," is a Heartwarming Story That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Lands Her Dream Job at the Gorgeous Oleander Hotel
Recent release “The Oleander Hotel,” from Covenant Books author Myra Goleman, follows a young girl named Lillie who lives in the fishing village of Bayou La Batre at the beginning of the twentieth century. When a position opens up at the Oleander Hotel in the neighboring town of Coden, Lillie applies, hoping to achieve her goal of working at the most beautiful place she could possibly imagine.
Irvington, AL, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Myra Goleman, a wife and grandmother of ten who retired from being an elementary school teacher after twenty-eight years, has completed her new book, “The Oleander Hotel”: a captivating story of a young girl who lives in the city of Bayou La Batre and dreams of working at a nearby hotel she considers to be one of the most beautiful places in the world.
“‘The Oleander Hotel’ takes place in a simpler time before computers, electricity, or motorcars,” writes Goleman. “The year is 1910. The town of Coden, Alabama, is a small resort town on the railroad line. The GM&O railroad runs to this resort town daily. There are seven hotels along the beach road. One of the most beautiful hotels in town is the Oleander. It has a beautiful view of the bay. People love to take the train to Coden and stay at the Oleander. The adjacent town of Bayou La Batre is where our main character, Lillie, lives. It is a fishing village with canneries and factories. She dreams of getting a job at the Oleander Hotel.
“One day, her Papa tells her about a job opening at the Oleander Hotel.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Myra Goleman’s new book is inspired by the author’s childhood growing up in Bayou La Batre and will take readers on a stirring coming-of-age journey as Lillie chases after her goals and realizes her dreams at the incredible Oleander Hotel. Full of a host of characters that will impact Lillie’s life, Goleman weaves a memorable tale that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Oleander Hotel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
