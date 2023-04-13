Author Myra Goleman’s New Book, "The Oleander Hotel," is a Heartwarming Story That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Lands Her Dream Job at the Gorgeous Oleander Hotel

Recent release “The Oleander Hotel,” from Covenant Books author Myra Goleman, follows a young girl named Lillie who lives in the fishing village of Bayou La Batre at the beginning of the twentieth century. When a position opens up at the Oleander Hotel in the neighboring town of Coden, Lillie applies, hoping to achieve her goal of working at the most beautiful place she could possibly imagine.