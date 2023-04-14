Author W. M. Seckinger’s New Book, "The Kingdom of Heaven," Shares Timeless Truths That Compel One to Live the Christian Life on a Higher Plane
Recent release “The Kingdom of Heaven,” from Covenant Books author W. M. Seckinger, reveals the inner workings of Jesus’s ministry on earth, going beyond the teachings and miracles to give the purpose behind these things and explain what was going on behind the scenes, showing that, more than Christ, Jesus was the Savior of the world and a “King.”
Dacula, GA, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- W. M. Seckinger, who received his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering (BSME) from the University of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio, has completed his/her new book, “The Kingdom of Heaven”: a compelling spiritual work.
Author W. M. Seckinger has worked in operation management, project management, function, and design, and has applied these formats to Scripture and biblical perspectives. Under the Christian and Missionary Alliance, with family members serving as missionaries in India and Africa, he has taught groups of all ages in church and home settings. He has also served with GARB ministries and independent Baptist organizations. He and his wife live in Dacula, Georgia.
Seckinger writes, “The human race, regardless of location, race, or culture, has always acknowledged an ultimate authority. The numerous religions of today and the past valiantly portray this. Yet, in opposition, minority groups of atheists and agnostics claim there are notable fallacies in these perceptions, and they include Christianity in the mix, viewing it as just one of the many. But has Christianity become so mundane and so mediocre that it is to be thought of this way? Has it come to have no redeeming relevance? Have its claims been so distorted and twisted that it now holds no weight at all?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, W. M. Seckinger’s new book serves as a useful tool and resource for readers seeking to find a deeper connection to the Word of God.
Readers can purchase “The Kingdom of Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author W. M. Seckinger has worked in operation management, project management, function, and design, and has applied these formats to Scripture and biblical perspectives. Under the Christian and Missionary Alliance, with family members serving as missionaries in India and Africa, he has taught groups of all ages in church and home settings. He has also served with GARB ministries and independent Baptist organizations. He and his wife live in Dacula, Georgia.
Seckinger writes, “The human race, regardless of location, race, or culture, has always acknowledged an ultimate authority. The numerous religions of today and the past valiantly portray this. Yet, in opposition, minority groups of atheists and agnostics claim there are notable fallacies in these perceptions, and they include Christianity in the mix, viewing it as just one of the many. But has Christianity become so mundane and so mediocre that it is to be thought of this way? Has it come to have no redeeming relevance? Have its claims been so distorted and twisted that it now holds no weight at all?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, W. M. Seckinger’s new book serves as a useful tool and resource for readers seeking to find a deeper connection to the Word of God.
Readers can purchase “The Kingdom of Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories