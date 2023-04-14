Author W. M. Seckinger’s New Book, "The Kingdom of Heaven," Shares Timeless Truths That Compel One to Live the Christian Life on a Higher Plane

Recent release “The Kingdom of Heaven,” from Covenant Books author W. M. Seckinger, reveals the inner workings of Jesus’s ministry on earth, going beyond the teachings and miracles to give the purpose behind these things and explain what was going on behind the scenes, showing that, more than Christ, Jesus was the Savior of the world and a “King.”