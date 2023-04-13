Author Fran Ify Anyansi’s New Book, "Ilamina, My Sister," is a Compelling Story of the Struggles of Those Faced with Government Corruption & Injustice in the Niger Delta
Recent release “Ilamina, My Sister,” from Page Publishing author Fran Ify Anyansi, centers around the lives of two friends, Tarri and Dokugbo, who reside in the Niger Delta region with their families. Despite the lucrative oil exportation that supports their country, their daily lives are filled with suffering at the ends of their inept government, none more so than Tarri's sister, Ilamina.
New York, NY, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fran Ify Anyansi, a loving mother of three daughters and grandmother to eight, has completed her new book, “Ilamina, My Sister”: a poignant and stirring play that details the lives and struggles of two friends and their families living in the Niger Delta and experiences tragedy and anguish due to a corrupt system that serves only themselves, leaving people to suffer away.
Author Fran Ify Anyansi is a seventy-three-year-old retired Nigerian teacher who taught at Federal Government College, Federal School of Arts and Science, and Federal Government College, all of which are secondary schools in Nigeria. She ended her career as an inspector at the Nigerian Federal Inspectorate Division, Port Harcourt, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English language and Literary Appreciation, as well as a Higher National Diploma in business studies. Though Fran has been writing over the years, “Ilamina, My Sister” is her first published work.
“Tarri and his friend, Dokugbo, are already dissatisfied with life in their community,” shares Anyansi. “It is an endless tale of woe, suffering, poverty, deprivation, degradation, and unfulfilled promises by the federal government and local politicians.
“All this strife and frustration experienced by Tarri and Dokugbo eventually result in calamities in their families, starting with Ilamina, Tarri's sister, a young and beautiful teenager, a victim of the deprivation and degradation. This had a rippling effect, which brings about pain and sorrow not just to Tarri and Dokugbo but to the entire community of Tumbila.
“This is a story of the Niger Delta struggle where the economy of the country is sustained by the oil obtained from the Niger Delta; and yet the people still suffer degradation, deprivation, and injustice.
“So what's the benefit of the oil?”
Published by Page Publishing, Fran Ify Anyansi’s compelling and deeply moving work will take readers on a powerful literary journey, revealing the suffering and heartache experienced by those living in a country of government corruption and greed. Expertly paced and beautifully crafted, this character-driven tale is sure to remain with readers long after its profound conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Ilamina, My Sister” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Fran Ify Anyansi is a seventy-three-year-old retired Nigerian teacher who taught at Federal Government College, Federal School of Arts and Science, and Federal Government College, all of which are secondary schools in Nigeria. She ended her career as an inspector at the Nigerian Federal Inspectorate Division, Port Harcourt, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English language and Literary Appreciation, as well as a Higher National Diploma in business studies. Though Fran has been writing over the years, “Ilamina, My Sister” is her first published work.
“Tarri and his friend, Dokugbo, are already dissatisfied with life in their community,” shares Anyansi. “It is an endless tale of woe, suffering, poverty, deprivation, degradation, and unfulfilled promises by the federal government and local politicians.
“All this strife and frustration experienced by Tarri and Dokugbo eventually result in calamities in their families, starting with Ilamina, Tarri's sister, a young and beautiful teenager, a victim of the deprivation and degradation. This had a rippling effect, which brings about pain and sorrow not just to Tarri and Dokugbo but to the entire community of Tumbila.
“This is a story of the Niger Delta struggle where the economy of the country is sustained by the oil obtained from the Niger Delta; and yet the people still suffer degradation, deprivation, and injustice.
“So what's the benefit of the oil?”
Published by Page Publishing, Fran Ify Anyansi’s compelling and deeply moving work will take readers on a powerful literary journey, revealing the suffering and heartache experienced by those living in a country of government corruption and greed. Expertly paced and beautifully crafted, this character-driven tale is sure to remain with readers long after its profound conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Ilamina, My Sister” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories