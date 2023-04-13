Author Fran Ify Anyansi’s New Book, "Ilamina, My Sister," is a Compelling Story of the Struggles of Those Faced with Government Corruption & Injustice in the Niger Delta

Recent release “Ilamina, My Sister,” from Page Publishing author Fran Ify Anyansi, centers around the lives of two friends, Tarri and Dokugbo, who reside in the Niger Delta region with their families. Despite the lucrative oil exportation that supports their country, their daily lives are filled with suffering at the ends of their inept government, none more so than Tarri's sister, Ilamina.