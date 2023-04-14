Author Cache' Ivon e' Jhai e's New Book, “The Act of Love: Volume 1.11,” Follows the Ever-Changing and Challenging Life of a Young Woman Blessed with a Unique Gift
Recent release “The Act of Love: Volume 1.11,” from Page Publishing author Cache' Ivon e' Jhai e', is a stunning and thought-provoking tale that centers around Sapphire, a young woman who has been receiving visions for years, and suddenly finds herself catapulted out of her comfort zone and forced to prove herself while doing all she can to help others.
New York, NY, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cache' Ivon e' Jhai e', a prolific storyteller who has been writing since a very young age, has completed her new book, “The Act of Love: Volume 1.11”: a gripping story of a young woman who has received visions for many years, and now must endure incredible trials in life in order to prepare for her ultimate purpose in life.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Cache’s mother always knew that the author was different and beyond ordinary. In school, the author found it incredibly easy to create stories thanks to her wild and active imagination. That skill later helped her for years without her knowing of her strong abilities to become a writer. Cache’s ideas all come from God through her dreams, allowing her to create stories and messages from heaven. The author truly believes that all things happen for a reason, and that everything circles around the one thing that is her greatest purpose: to spread love and awareness to all of God’s creatures.
Cache’ shares, “Something is happening, something very peculiar, visions just won't let up. Sapphire has been having these visions for far too long, what is it about? Why is it happening? The mystery lingers on. At only nine years old, these mysteries are still happening. Now that she is all grown up, one discovery will lead her to the next discovery. Sapphire feels like the light of the world has invoked her most inner spirits. With a beyond ordinary gift that she inhabits, her light team is constantly guiding her and also helping her to understand her purpose, which pretty soon will lead her to her destiny. Discovering something sweet and fragile, a gift given from the unknown. But despite of her beautiful nature, she must go through the motions that are just ahead of her, to fully understand the world around her. With such a kind, gentle soul and heart, she will stop at nothing to help those along her journey, and it's not always sweet. It is ever so challenging. She is aware that life is all about experiences, but nothing is ever tickled sweet. She will soon learn about a mission, that has been written in the stars. Sometimes things can be so simple, dangerous, weird, and uncomfortable. But it's a courageous thing, to have the strength and power to fear nothing making the effort to see the intention through. With the support of her friends, things are about to become very strange for her, snatching her out of her comfort zone. It is up to Sapphire to show just how strong, powerful, and determined she is, but even with that is a challenge within itself. She will have to put all of her logical knowledge, wisdom, and faith to the test. To see this intent through. Although this may be dangerous, a gamble, and maybe even a struggle. But in the end, it will all turn out to be sweet. But you'll just have to see to find out! Drama, lies, drugs, a violent history, lust, discovery, faith, true love, trust, murder, and digging out the truth despite of the nature of the circumstance! All simmer into this thing we all call life of experiences.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cache' Ivon e' Jhai e's exhilarating tale will leave readers spellbound as Sapphire’s story unfolds and she is propelled into a world of unknowns and ongoing challenges. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “The Act of Love: Volume 1.11” is a thrilling page turner that readers won’t want to miss and is sure to leave them desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Act of Love: Volume 1.11” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
