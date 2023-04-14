Author Cache' Ivon e' Jhai e's New Book, “The Act of Love: Volume 1.11,” Follows the Ever-Changing and Challenging Life of a Young Woman Blessed with a Unique Gift

Recent release “The Act of Love: Volume 1.11,” from Page Publishing author Cache' Ivon e' Jhai e', is a stunning and thought-provoking tale that centers around Sapphire, a young woman who has been receiving visions for years, and suddenly finds herself catapulted out of her comfort zone and forced to prove herself while doing all she can to help others.