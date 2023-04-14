Author D.L. Rowley’s New Book, "As We Watched," is a Riveting Story Pitting the US Military Against Malignant Terrorist Forces Bent on the Destruction of American Life

Recent release “As We Watched,” from Page Publishing author D.L. Rowley, is a spellbinding geopolitical thriller imagining a horrific continuation of radical Islamic fundamentalism’s jihad against the United States. A lone actor wreaks murderous havoc at a shopping mall, an opening salvo in a relentless attack on freedom that hardens the resolve of the American military to root out this evil fanaticism across the globe.