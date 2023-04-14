Author D.L. Rowley’s New Book, "As We Watched," is a Riveting Story Pitting the US Military Against Malignant Terrorist Forces Bent on the Destruction of American Life
Recent release “As We Watched,” from Page Publishing author D.L. Rowley, is a spellbinding geopolitical thriller imagining a horrific continuation of radical Islamic fundamentalism’s jihad against the United States. A lone actor wreaks murderous havoc at a shopping mall, an opening salvo in a relentless attack on freedom that hardens the resolve of the American military to root out this evil fanaticism across the globe.
West Valley City, UT, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D.L. Rowley, a devoted great-grandfather and lifelong movie and military history buff who was born and raised in Utah and has been happily married for more than forty-five years, has completed his new book, “As We Watched”: a gripping and potent work of fiction that keeps the pages turning until its unsettling conclusion.
The author writes, “This is a book about the American ability to look the other way when we have major issues that should be a bright light to a possible confrontation or a time when someone would do harm to our country. We watched in December 1941 as the Japanese made aggressive moves in the Pacific and in China until, finally, we were attacked at Pearl Harbor.
“We watched as terrorists completed bombings all over the world, killing Americans and other innocent people, blowing up buildings, and showing no mercy for anyone, including an attack against the World Trade Center in 1993. This was an enemy who did not show a concern for women or children and would use most anyone as a living bomb only to kill or maim the dreaded American.
“We watched as fanatics found their way into the country and used flight schools to their advantage and, in the end, took four commercial planes hostage, and they flew two into the world-famous Twin Towers. These were buildings that had been built to withstand the impact of many modern aircraft, but not the modern aircraft of the twenty-first century. The size and speed of the aircraft from the year 2001 were too much for these vaunted towers. Four aircraft were hijacked, with hijackers finding ways past the airport screeners and onto the aircraft. Four aircraft were crashed, and thousands were killed.
“‘As We Watched’ is a book about a new and even more devastating attack against our great nation and what will bring our country into a new and even more terrifying confrontation. This is a story about Americans dying, doing what they love most. This is a story about Americans entering a new war and fighting back like only Americans can do.”
Published by Page Publishing, D.L. Rowley’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid military and geopolitical fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “As We Watched” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
