Introducing the New and Improved AppLocker by Systweak Software
Keeping Your Private Data Safe with Systweak's Latest Enhancements.
Jaipur, India, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, an established player in the software industry is committed to providing innovative and practical solutions for a variety of Operating Systems. The company has recently launched an updated version of its privacy-focused Android application, App Lock.
“At Systweak Software, we take pride in delivering software solutions that meet and exceed our users' expectations. Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver a secure and reliable app that users can trust to protect their smartphones & personal data. Our company's focus on research and development allows us to continuously evolve and adapt to the ever-changing security landscape,” expressed, Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software.
The latest version comes equipped with an enhanced fingerprint security system and a Biometric passcode, providing users with a more secure and convenient way to protect their personal apps & information. Besides this, the developers have added significant updates to the App Locker:
● Categorized the UI in easy-to-navigate tabs for a better user experience.
● Pattern lock has been added for better security at your fingertips.
● A new multi-language option has been added with support for 10 new languages.
● Now compatible with the latest Android OS versions.
● Minor bug fixes.
Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software, further added, “We are dedicated to providing our users with the highest level of security and privacy. And we will continue to invest in the development of cutting-edge solutions to ensure that our users' devices and data remain protected. With enhanced Android compatibility, minor bug fixes, an improved UI, and better locking systems, we are confident that our users will be pleased with the new features and improvements."
Visit the official Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.applocker
About The Company: Systweak Software is an innovative & customer-centric company that strives to provide users with the best software solutions to meet their digital needs. With more than two decades of experience, Systweak has established itself as a reliable and trusted brand in the software industry, serving millions of customers worldwide. The company has been featured by "Mirror Review" and listed under the "Fastest growing companies of 2020." Systweak's products are often reviewed & ranked by the largest publishers of print & digital media like “TechRadar” and “SafetyDetectives.” The organization has a huge user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
