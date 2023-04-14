"The Misfits, A Tale of T-Girls, Priests, Warriors, and Special Children," by Lumi N. Ellos, is a Love Story Based Around a Child Who Transitions from Male to Female
Recent release "The Misfits, A Tale of T-Girls, Priests, Warriors, and Special Children," from Page Publishing author Lumi N. Ellos, explores the disintegration of a friendship between two lifelong military buddies when the child of one transitions from male to female and becomes romantically involved with the son of the other. Priests and special children are woven into the story and in the end, a perspective is gained as to what is and what is not important in life.
New York, NY, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "The Misfits, A Tale of T-Girls, Priests, Warriors, and Special Children," by Lumi N. Ellos, is an enthralling narrative about two friends who fall into conflict when the child of one transitions from male to female and becomes romantically involved with the son of the other. A priest is brought in by the father of the transitioning child to help him understand what is happening but this priest falls into disfavor with his congregation for merely exploring the issue. Special children are brought into the mix and the result is a heart warming story filled with hope that lends perspective as to what is and what is not important in life. Lumi Ellos has created a thought provoking novel that is soothing to the soul and filled with love.
