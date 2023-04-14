"The Misfits, A Tale of T-Girls, Priests, Warriors, and Special Children," by Lumi N. Ellos, is a Love Story Based Around a Child Who Transitions from Male to Female

Recent release "The Misfits, A Tale of T-Girls, Priests, Warriors, and Special Children," from Page Publishing author Lumi N. Ellos, explores the disintegration of a friendship between two lifelong military buddies when the child of one transitions from male to female and becomes romantically involved with the son of the other. Priests and special children are woven into the story and in the end, a perspective is gained as to what is and what is not important in life.