WCA Presents a Webinar on Phone Power Collections
Green Bay, WI, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Many people believe personal contact via phone is the most effective way to improve collections. True or false? True. When contacting a customer in person or by phone, speaking to them, gives the customer a sense of sincerity and commitment to solving their problem as to why they are not paying. This assumes the customer is not using your company as a bank, on the verge of bankruptcy/ bankrupt but just not happy with your company’s goods or services. Phone Power Collections/ Six step process shows the collector the holistic approach to collection throughout the organization (all departments) working together to improve cash flow and reduce over dues. The holistic approach to collections allows the collector to become intimately familiar with the products or services sold.
This Webinar will be held on June 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 888-546-2880
